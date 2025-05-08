JD Vance Is Already In Hot Water With The New Pope & Everyone Feels Vindicated

Following the death of Pope Francis at age 88 in late April, the Catholic Church named Robert Prevost the new pope, Pope Leo XIV. Unfortunately for JD Vance, it appears the new pope is not a fan of his, and people are relishing his anti-Vance stances. Almost immediately after Pope Leo XIV was announced, people were able to dig up (not so) old tweets of his that did not paint the vice president in a flattering light. On February 3, he retweeted an article from the National Catholic Reporter titled "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." Users on X wasted no time popping up in the replies to roast Vance for something other than his rumored eyeliner. "Get his a**, Holy Father," one exuberant member of the Twitterati wrote.

That wasn't the only retweet from the new pope that knocked Vance's policies. He retweeted an article from America Magazine on February 13 with the tile "Pope Francis' letter, JD Vance's 'ordo amoris' and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration." In fact, Pope Leo XIV's most recent retweet, on April 14, was another against Vance and Donald Trump's stance on immigration.

This led to many relishing how the vice president was taking a licking from the new pope, who suddenly became very popular online. "Good news everyone, the new pope still hates jd vance," one person wrote. "The red hat confused them. They thought he was already on their side," another joked. Others mentioned how they thought Vance could be a safety risk for Pope Leo XIV.

