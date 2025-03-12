The Internet Roasts JD Vance's Bold New Eyeliner So Bad Even Trump Is Sure To Wince

Stepping out to speak with the press before meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Vice President JD Vance wore a familiar staple. Perhaps now officially responsible for sparking a glam trend for men, Vance is once again wearing eyeliner (allegedly). While thanking guests for attending, Vance began to rattle off a list of names, which were ultimately hard to pay attention to given the severe distraction. And boy, did the internet notice.

JD Vance went heavy on the eyeliner this morning pic.twitter.com/OEgTeRpPJS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the comments began to bubble to the surface — a true mix of both negative and positive. It's clear Vance has his own set of defenders, but alas, they lack the casual wit of his detractors. One commenter hit the nail on the head by saying, "His guyliner looks really dark today...why does this dude look like he's always about to break out into an emo song." Another savvy poster mentioned that this level of eyeliner is "like night time club wear."

Another poster even brought up the events from March 11, where Donald Trump made quite a show of purchasing a Tesla in front of Elon Musk. The event was a thinly veiled plot to boost Tesla purchases, with Trump even exclaiming about the dashboard, "everything's computer." Instead of questioning if Trump can legally drive, one commenter said: "JD Vance should have shot [the] Tesla Infomercial instead of President Trump. That eyeliner would have been a clever distraction from the bloodbath in stock markets." Although, perhaps the eyeliner is to distract Trump from continuing to make fun of other parts of Vance's style.