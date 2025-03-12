The Internet Roasts JD Vance's Bold New Eyeliner So Bad Even Trump Is Sure To Wince
Stepping out to speak with the press before meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Vice President JD Vance wore a familiar staple. Perhaps now officially responsible for sparking a glam trend for men, Vance is once again wearing eyeliner (allegedly). While thanking guests for attending, Vance began to rattle off a list of names, which were ultimately hard to pay attention to given the severe distraction. And boy, did the internet notice.
JD Vance went heavy on the eyeliner this morning pic.twitter.com/OEgTeRpPJS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025
In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the comments began to bubble to the surface — a true mix of both negative and positive. It's clear Vance has his own set of defenders, but alas, they lack the casual wit of his detractors. One commenter hit the nail on the head by saying, "His guyliner looks really dark today...why does this dude look like he's always about to break out into an emo song." Another savvy poster mentioned that this level of eyeliner is "like night time club wear."
Another poster even brought up the events from March 11, where Donald Trump made quite a show of purchasing a Tesla in front of Elon Musk. The event was a thinly veiled plot to boost Tesla purchases, with Trump even exclaiming about the dashboard, "everything's computer." Instead of questioning if Trump can legally drive, one commenter said: "JD Vance should have shot [the] Tesla Infomercial instead of President Trump. That eyeliner would have been a clever distraction from the bloodbath in stock markets." Although, perhaps the eyeliner is to distract Trump from continuing to make fun of other parts of Vance's style.
Donald Trump keeps dunking on JD Vance's pants
When Vice President JD Vance took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he made the ultimate menswear mistake. In fact, the short skinny pants paired with the too-short socks were much worse than the pirate eyeliner Vance is known for. Ultimately, Vance did not learn from this fashion faux pas and has since continued to show off some rather embarrassing socks on a national scale, allowing President Donald Trump to do what he does best — roast somebody.
In a video on X from the meeting with Ireland's prime minister, Trump points at Vance's ankles asking, "What's with these socks?" Vance laughs it off, but it is clear he's insistent on wearing pants that hike up too high upon sitting. Perhaps Trump's dig comes at the expense of Vance's questionable height. When he sits like that, it calls into question how tall Vance actually is. With Trump being consistently cagey about his own height, it seems he capitalized on a moment where Vance looked questionably smaller than usual. Perhaps one day Vance will find a proper tailor and stylist,