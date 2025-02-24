JD Vance's Weird Capri Pants At CPAC Are So Much Worse Than His Pirate Eyeliner
There's no single way to look like a politician, but if we're being honest, JD Vance doesn't exactly scream vice presidential material. For starters, he's sporting a very noticeable beard, making him the first veep with facial hair in nearly a century. Then there's the ongoing speculation that he wears eyeliner at every public appearance, giving his eyes an extra pop just a little too much. But if the eyeliner wasn't questionable enough, wait until you see what he wore to the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Now, no one expects CPAC to double as a fashion show, but we also didn't expect Vance to show up looking like he borrowed pants from a middle schooler. During his sit-down with moderator Mercedes Schlapp, he accidentally exposed one of the biggest political fashion crimes — pants that were way too short, causing people to not only question his height but his fashion choices. Standing up, they looked fine. But once he sat down? He flashed an awkward strip of skin between his hem and socks, making it look like he was wearing capris. It was as if he mistook CPAC for a clam-digging event.
To be fair, bad tailoring happens to the best of us — perhaps except for Donald Trump, who always wears suits three sizes too big. But when you're the Vice President of the United States, you might want to double-check your inseam. And, naturally, social media wasted no time roasting him into oblivion. The verdict was unanimous — his pants were, as the youths would say, cheugy.
Fans can't help but mock JD Vance's choice of pants
JD Vance's fans and haters alike had a field day online after discovering that the vice president has zero qualms about wearing pants that look like they shrunk in the wash. Over on X, formerly Twitter, spectators were relentless, questioning what went through his head when he decided that flood-ready trousers were the move.
"I know there are many serious things going on in the USA and the world, but right now, I think we all need to have a huge long laugh at @JDVance and his teeny tiny pants," one user tweeted. "Skinny pants and eye makeup... JD Vance was a midwest emo kid in the 2000's," joked another. Even his solid supporters couldn't resist chiding him, with one saying, "I have the highest possible regard for Vice President JD Vance but I am definitely going to send him a pair of knee length socks." And it didn't stop there. Over on TikTok, people dug up receipts proving this wasn't a one-time offense. As it turns out, Vance has made a habit of wearing pants this short — paired with circulation-cutting socks that look like they belong on a Victorian child. Some even theorized that he probably kept using measurements from ages ago, hence the ill-fitting outfits.
But while Vance continues to ignore the eyeliner rumors, we may never know why he insists on dressing like he just outgrew his eighth-grade uniform. Maybe we'll just have to wait until Donald Trump calls him out for it — not that he ever will, but you never know!