JD Vance's Weird Capri Pants At CPAC Are So Much Worse Than His Pirate Eyeliner

There's no single way to look like a politician, but if we're being honest, JD Vance doesn't exactly scream vice presidential material. For starters, he's sporting a very noticeable beard, making him the first veep with facial hair in nearly a century. Then there's the ongoing speculation that he wears eyeliner at every public appearance, giving his eyes an extra pop just a little too much. But if the eyeliner wasn't questionable enough, wait until you see what he wore to the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Now, no one expects CPAC to double as a fashion show, but we also didn't expect Vance to show up looking like he borrowed pants from a middle schooler. During his sit-down with moderator Mercedes Schlapp, he accidentally exposed one of the biggest political fashion crimes — pants that were way too short, causing people to not only question his height but his fashion choices. Standing up, they looked fine. But once he sat down? He flashed an awkward strip of skin between his hem and socks, making it look like he was wearing capris. It was as if he mistook CPAC for a clam-digging event.

To be fair, bad tailoring happens to the best of us — perhaps except for Donald Trump, who always wears suits three sizes too big. But when you're the Vice President of the United States, you might want to double-check your inseam. And, naturally, social media wasted no time roasting him into oblivion. The verdict was unanimous — his pants were, as the youths would say, cheugy.