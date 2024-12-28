The Hidden Significance Behind JD Vance's Beard
JD Vance could be making history, and it all has to do with his signature beard. The beard-sporting Vance may be conservative by nature, but his choice of facial hair is unprecedented for modern political times. Not since Charles Curtis, who sported a mustache while serving from 1929 to 1933 under President Herbert Hoover, has a vice president had facial hair — and over a century since that facial hair took the form of a beard. And while beards used to be a sign that someone might not be up to the task of grooming, beards have grown more socially acceptable, with Republican consultant Brad Todd telling Politico, "There's not a single millennial out there who would find the question of whether a politician has facial hair to be relevant."
And in the battlefield of politics, a beard is so much more than simply a choice in grooming. According to recent research, it's argued that men sporting whiskers are seen as more masculine, hostile, and less feminist-friendly, which can result in less support from certain demographics. The follicular focal point also conveys a sense that Vance is a man of the people, a rugged everyman, and self-identified hillbilly, which jibes with his well-documented days of growing up in West Virginia. Speaking to Politico, Rob Stutzman, a Republican political consultant, said, "I think you can make the case that there's some populism to it."
From clean shaven to vice presidential
Vance actually began his political career beardless but grew the scruff in 2022 when he announced his bid to run for the Senate. The face-warmer seems to be good luck as he has since found himself in the good graces of Donald Trump. The president-elect even invoked the name of our perhaps most famously bearded president by noting that Vance looked like a "young Abraham Lincoln." That might be promising for both Vance and Trump — and for facial hair enthusiasts — as the 16th president set the tone for beards in the White House, with many of his successors following suit.
It's an even bigger win for Vance because Trump had reportedly not been a big fan of beards, which supposedly derailed a few contenders for his first-term Cabinet. But before Vance lets Trump's hard-to-earn praise go to his head, he may want to consider that a source told Vanity Fair, "[Trump] wants someone who is experienced — or at least looks experienced," then adding that without his beard, "Vance looks like he's 12." With that in mind, Vance had better keep the beard amidst rumors that he may already be getting iced out of Trump's inner circle.