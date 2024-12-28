The Hidden Significance Behind JD Vance's Beard

JD Vance could be making history, and it all has to do with his signature beard. The beard-sporting Vance may be conservative by nature, but his choice of facial hair is unprecedented for modern political times. Not since Charles Curtis, who sported a mustache while serving from 1929 to 1933 under President Herbert Hoover, has a vice president had facial hair — and over a century since that facial hair took the form of a beard. And while beards used to be a sign that someone might not be up to the task of grooming, beards have grown more socially acceptable, with Republican consultant Brad Todd telling Politico, "There's not a single millennial out there who would find the question of whether a politician has facial hair to be relevant."

And in the battlefield of politics, a beard is so much more than simply a choice in grooming. According to recent research, it's argued that men sporting whiskers are seen as more masculine, hostile, and less feminist-friendly, which can result in less support from certain demographics. The follicular focal point also conveys a sense that Vance is a man of the people, a rugged everyman, and self-identified hillbilly, which jibes with his well-documented days of growing up in West Virginia. Speaking to Politico, Rob Stutzman, a Republican political consultant, said, "I think you can make the case that there's some populism to it."