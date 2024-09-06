We Got Rid Of JD Vance's Signature Beard (& Wish We Hadn't)

Not too long ago, we wanted to see how JD Vance would look with Donald Trump's hair, so we made it happen. However, once we'd saw the final result, we couldn't help but wonder how Trump's running partner would look with another makeover. This time, we were curious to see how the vice presidential hopeful would look sans beard. Once again, Static Media's photo editors were on hand to give us an exclusive look ... but we kinda wish they hadn't.

Fans of Vance may remember that when he first became a public figure as the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," he was actually beard-free. In fact, he made a ton of appearances without facial hair, with stubble being the most we saw on him. At the time, it was endearing. After all, he was much younger.

Of course, Vance is older now, and as such, the baby face look is a little incongruous with that. More than his age, though, when Vance first emerged on the scene, he wasn't involved in politics. That's since changed, too, and unfortunately for the bestselling author, that particular pivot hasn't exactly been met with enthusiasm from many who used to admire him. With that in mind, seeing Vance without the beard has us remembering him pre-politics — and it's a little sad.