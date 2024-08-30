We Wanted To See JD Vance With Trump's Hair, So We Made It Happen (& It's A Doozy)

There's so much diversity in the Republican party's presidential ticket: They've got the blond-haired, blue-eyed guy on top, and the dark-haired, blue-eyed guy playing second fiddle to the former president. But what if JD Vance's weird haircut were replaced with a replica of Donald Trump's hinky helmet of deep-fried, flaxen fibers? Would the American public support a ticket that would provide them with endless "Two blondes walk into a bar" joke fodder?

In Vance's case, it couldn't hurt to try something different. Trump gets a lot of grief for having a hairstyle that looks like it takes a monumental amount of time and effort to arrange into its signature swoop, but Vance has taken the art of the dubious hairstyle to a new level. If he asked his Democratic rival in the veepstakes, Tim Walz, to trim the back of his hair with his favorite garden shears, the result would be the same as whatever is going on with Vance's haircut. Maybe he's just trying to connect with common folk by rocking a DIY-style 'do. However, there are better ways to do this, such as encouraging Americans to make their gutters great again, as Walz did on SubwayTakes.

With acclaimed "Poolboy: Drowning Out the Fury" star Kevin Sorbo questioning whether Vance should be replaced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the "Hillbilly Elegy" author needs to come up with some method of appealing to the MAGA base fast. Nicki Swift's photo editor might have just the fix: a Trumpian makeover.