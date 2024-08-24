We Wanted To See Donald Trump With Eyeliner Like JD Vance, So We Made It Happen
Donald Trump's makeup is so obvious that there's no point in trying to hide the fact that he wears it, so why not add one more product to his beauty routine? The GOP presidential candidate loves to hog the spotlight for better or for worse, so surely it hasn't escaped his attention that people can't quit talking about the possibility that his running mate, JD Vance, wears eyeliner. Just imagine how much headline space Donald would snag from his rival, Kamala Harris, if he suddenly started lining his lashlines with his beloved Sharpie.
After imagining what Vance would look like without his rumored eyeliner, Nicki Swift's in-house photo editor has given Trump a mini makeover. With his bold black eyeliner and orange bronzer, the "Home Alone" star is totally repping Halloween. However, the effect isn't exactly giving Dave Navarro. Instead of looking ready to rock, it seems that Trump is partaking in the "very demure" trend. Nicki's photo editor mindfully darkened his eyelashes a bit as well, and the result is very cutesy.
On the "One Decision" podcast, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Trump does his makeup himself, so there'd be no one to advise him against it if he wanted to start wearing eyeliner. It would also be a way to pay homage to one of his music idols.
His 'lookalike' Elvis Presley reportedly wore eyeliner
Elvis Presley's music isn't just on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago playlist — he wants us all to believe that he resembles the late King of Rock 'n' Roll. In February 2024, he shared a split-screen image on Instagram of his face and that of Elvis. "For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," he wrote. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?" Well, giving Donald eyeliner doesn't make this comparison any less absurd, but Elvis did reportedly use the cosmetic product. Priscilla Presley made this revelation about her late ex-husband in a 2020 "Home & Family" interview. "Tony Curtis taught him how to put a little black eyeliner, just a little bit, above his eye," she said.
Elvis also dyed his hair black, so if Donald really wants to convince us that he's the King's clone, he might want to borrow one of Melania Trump's eyeliner pencils and grab a box of Nice 'N Easy in the darkest shade he can find. The real estate tycoon may even discover some other benefits to the "You're the Devil in Disguise" singer's makeup trick. Donald's pink eyebags had one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, joking that he appeared to have on pink eyeliner in court. Tracing his peepers in black wouldn't only make them pop like JD Vance's eyes but would help hide those pink rings that Donald just can't seem to cover up with concealer.
Donald Trump is his own eyes' greatest admirer
Eyeliner would also highlight a feature that Donald Trump seems pretty proud of. During his hush money trial, he was mocked for appearing to fall asleep in court. However, he insisted that he wasn't napping. "I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!" he wrote in a Truth Social post (via X).
While Donald thinks his baby blues are rather attractive, many people seem to ignore their exquisiteness because they can't see anything but the mismatched skin around them. In a Daily News [archived link] article about Donald's terrible tan and weird cosmetics usage, his signature look was described as "reverse raccoon" eyes. He'd have to apply Alice Cooper levels of eye makeup to hide this issue, which could make his eyes seem to disappear completely. He does already have a habit of squinting, and when Melania Trump does this while wearing too much dark eye makeup, her eyes sometimes turn into shadowy slits.
But at least eyeliner would make Donald's eyes look less like his mouth when he squints. In 2016, an X user (via BuzzFeed) replaced his eyes with two tiny versions of his lips, and he appeared eerily unchanged.