We Wanted To See Donald Trump With Eyeliner Like JD Vance, So We Made It Happen

Donald Trump's makeup is so obvious that there's no point in trying to hide the fact that he wears it, so why not add one more product to his beauty routine? The GOP presidential candidate loves to hog the spotlight for better or for worse, so surely it hasn't escaped his attention that people can't quit talking about the possibility that his running mate, JD Vance, wears eyeliner. Just imagine how much headline space Donald would snag from his rival, Kamala Harris, if he suddenly started lining his lashlines with his beloved Sharpie.

After imagining what Vance would look like without his rumored eyeliner, Nicki Swift's in-house photo editor has given Trump a mini makeover. With his bold black eyeliner and orange bronzer, the "Home Alone" star is totally repping Halloween. However, the effect isn't exactly giving Dave Navarro. Instead of looking ready to rock, it seems that Trump is partaking in the "very demure" trend. Nicki's photo editor mindfully darkened his eyelashes a bit as well, and the result is very cutesy.

On the "One Decision" podcast, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Trump does his makeup himself, so there'd be no one to advise him against it if he wanted to start wearing eyeliner. It would also be a way to pay homage to one of his music idols.