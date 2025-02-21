How Tall Is JD Vance? His Embarrassing CPAC Pants Fail Has All Eyes On His Height

It's no secret that Vice President JD Vance has had quite the transformation. Notorious for referencing his blue collar background, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author doesn't really shy away from his humble beginnings. However, ever since falling in with the tech crowd and cozying up to Peter Thiel, Vance has undergone a remarkable fashion evolution. Notably, navigating how to dress in the tech sphere is much different than dressing for Washington. Typically, Vance simply dons a suit and tie and calls it a day, but ever since his hefty weight loss, it seems Vance has been trying new 'fits to mixed success. When Vance sat down with political commentator Mercedes Schlapp, he proved just how difficult it can be to find a pair of well-fitting pants.

The internet was certainly not kind to his fashion fail. Noted menswear writer Derek Guy had a great suggestion: "the second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over the calf socks so that his bare leg doesn't show when he sits down." Others weren't as kind, with one poster asking, "Does JD Vance buy his pants in Smurf Village?"

This casual pondering on the height of Vance and his pants is reminiscent of one of the strange theories about him that circulated during the 2024 election cycle which muddied the waters regarding his real stature.