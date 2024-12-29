The Ozempic Chatter Surrounding JD Vance's Weight Transformation

After his senate run in 2022, JD Vance decided to go on a health and wellness journey. During a bout of horsing around with his young children, Vance caught himself getting out of breath and used this to motivate himself to get toned. However, he claims he's lost the weight the old fashioned way — from altering his diet and ramping up the exercise. Honestly, it's not the strangest thing Vance has ever admitted to.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the senator said, "I haven't taken any drugs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it's also just eating better ... I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon." Vance also mentioned that even on the campaign trail he made sure to fit a jog or time at the gym into his busy schedule. The hard work appears to be paying off — Vance does look unrecognizable compared to old photos.

Losing 30 pounds over the course of two years is a healthy and safe rate of weight loss for most, but every body is different. Before diving into pursuing supplements, shots, or even regular old diet and exercise, consult a doctor or trained professional.