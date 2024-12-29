The Ozempic Chatter Surrounding JD Vance's Weight Transformation
When vice president-elect JD Vance took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, it was as if he was re-introducing himself to the United States. The venture capitalist-turned-politician walked on stage as a man asking to handle the responsibilities of being second in command of the nation. In a stunning transformation reveal, Vance also appeared as a man who was suddenly able to better fit into his suits. Having lost an impressive 30 pounds since 2022, the internet was abuzz about the thinner physique of the "Hillbilly Elegy" author.
Notably, in the two years between Vance's initial Senate run and his vice presidential bid, newer weight-loss management tools have hit the market. Specifically, Ozempic and Wegovy — drugs that inhibit cravings for food and, sometimes, alcohol. Many celebrities have seemed to have gotten skinnier overnight, leaving social media users to constantly speculate on the rampant use of Ozempic among stars. And Vance is no exception. Multiple users on X posted after the RNC, wondering if Vance was using Ozempic to maintain his slimmer shape. Even disgraced politician George Santos wondered on X, "Can anyone confirm Vance is on Ozempic? He's looking thin and good!" What has JD Vance been doing to slim down? The Ohio politician has finally come clean.
JD Vance claims his weight loss is from diet - not Ozempic
After his senate run in 2022, JD Vance decided to go on a health and wellness journey. During a bout of horsing around with his young children, Vance caught himself getting out of breath and used this to motivate himself to get toned. However, he claims he's lost the weight the old fashioned way — from altering his diet and ramping up the exercise. Honestly, it's not the strangest thing Vance has ever admitted to.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the senator said, "I haven't taken any drugs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it's also just eating better ... I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon." Vance also mentioned that even on the campaign trail he made sure to fit a jog or time at the gym into his busy schedule. The hard work appears to be paying off — Vance does look unrecognizable compared to old photos.
Losing 30 pounds over the course of two years is a healthy and safe rate of weight loss for most, but every body is different. Before diving into pursuing supplements, shots, or even regular old diet and exercise, consult a doctor or trained professional.