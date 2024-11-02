JD Vance Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos Before His Political Fame

Before the beard and political fame, JD Vance was rocking a look so different, the only thing that gives him away is that classic smirk.

Even as a freshman senator, Vance had curated a shady reputation for himself. From courting Silicon Valley bigwigs like Peter Thiel to promoting his maybe made-up memoir, Vance has certainly gone through some shifting styles through the years. While rubbing shoulders with venture capitalists in Silicon Valley comes with its own set of fashion standards, the pivot to politics comes with even more outfit requirements. For someone who claims to have come from poverty, Vance certainly seems able to afford new suit jackets along the way.

A fan of gray suit coats, it seems the vice presidential candidate has often tried to blend into the background, maybe to hide how strange Vance is. Now that he is once again thrust into the spotlight on a national scale, his choice of personal style is also changing. Looking like a partially melted troll doll, Vance has done his best to cover up his face with a new beard. However, even that won't improve his likability. During the summer of 2024, JD Vance had an old photo surfaced of him in drag that took the internet by storm. However, we've found an even older throwback photo where Vance is even more unrecognizable.