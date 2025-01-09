The Fashion Evolution Of JD Vance Is A Sight To Behold

Fashion and politics have long been interlinked — many politicians will alter their sense of style to better cater to constituents while seeking votes. Clothing can also be used to signal to others in leadership where you align. Just like specific political parties have co-opted certain colors (blue for Dems, red for the GOP, for example) Vice President JD Vance has been using his sense of fashion to curry favor with Donald Trump and his inner circle. And the full political transformation of Vance certainly includes the way he used to dress, as well as what he currently has in his closet.

As the MAGA era progressed, it began feeling as if candidates were trying to cater to Trump instead of voters. When Vance made deriding remarks about President Trump back in 2016, his sense of fashion was also incredibly different. Now that Vance is doing his best to not get iced out by Trump, not only has the senator from Ohio deleted some old tweets critical of Trump, but he's also started to change his wardrobe to mimic the president's. Here's the fashion evolution of Vance, from venture capitalist crony to vice president.