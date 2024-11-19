The Strangest Theories About JD Vance's Signature Eyeliner Look

JD Vance's win as vice president in 2024 came with a slew of firsts — some impressive, some not so much. He's reportedly the first VP to hail from Greater Cincinnati, the first millennial, the first bearded one in nearly a century (yes, his signature beard practically has its own fanbase), and — if internet sleuths are to be believed — the first VP to rock a permanent eyeliner look. Rumors are everywhere, and everyone and their mother are speculating that Vance's eyes are lined with something more than ambition.

If you spent a little too much time analyzing Vance's face during the campaign (it's fine, you're just thorough), you probably noticed his impressive waterline. It's the kind of definition people pay good money for, and it's sparked a whole conspiracy about whether he's got eyeliner stashed in his pocket. Compared to his running mate Donald Trump, who's never seen without his signature bronze — or should orange, rather — glow, Vance's "eyeliner" is more subtle yet equally intriguing, making it the nation's talking point. But of course, Vance's wife, Usha, had to weigh in and set the record straight. Apparently, it's au naturel, no Sephora VIB Rouge status required. "They're all natural," her representative told Puck News. "I've always been jealous of those lashes."

But that hasn't stopped spectators from crafting endless theories. Is it just genetic luck? The work of an overpaid makeup artist? Even some close to Vance aren't entirely convinced that he isn't hiding a high-end liner collection. And whether he's blessed by the lash gods or rocking subtle enhancement, his eyeliner look is now part of his claim to fame, and the internet can't stop talking about it.