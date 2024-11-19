The Strangest Theories About JD Vance's Signature Eyeliner Look
JD Vance's win as vice president in 2024 came with a slew of firsts — some impressive, some not so much. He's reportedly the first VP to hail from Greater Cincinnati, the first millennial, the first bearded one in nearly a century (yes, his signature beard practically has its own fanbase), and — if internet sleuths are to be believed — the first VP to rock a permanent eyeliner look. Rumors are everywhere, and everyone and their mother are speculating that Vance's eyes are lined with something more than ambition.
If you spent a little too much time analyzing Vance's face during the campaign (it's fine, you're just thorough), you probably noticed his impressive waterline. It's the kind of definition people pay good money for, and it's sparked a whole conspiracy about whether he's got eyeliner stashed in his pocket. Compared to his running mate Donald Trump, who's never seen without his signature bronze — or should orange, rather — glow, Vance's "eyeliner" is more subtle yet equally intriguing, making it the nation's talking point. But of course, Vance's wife, Usha, had to weigh in and set the record straight. Apparently, it's au naturel, no Sephora VIB Rouge status required. "They're all natural," her representative told Puck News. "I've always been jealous of those lashes."
But that hasn't stopped spectators from crafting endless theories. Is it just genetic luck? The work of an overpaid makeup artist? Even some close to Vance aren't entirely convinced that he isn't hiding a high-end liner collection. And whether he's blessed by the lash gods or rocking subtle enhancement, his eyeliner look is now part of his claim to fame, and the internet can't stop talking about it.
Did JD Vance get his waterline tattooed?
Whether it's envy or pure curiosity, JD Vance's infamous eyeliner look has sparked a full-on internet investigation. Even his own fans can't quite believe he just "woke up like this." Some are convinced he's dabbling in a bit of liner to give his eyes extra pop, while others are certain he's committed to permanent eyeliner. On r/makeupaddiction, users dissected his debate night appearance, with one fan theorizing, "I think he got his waterline tattooed," one user while another speculated, "I think he may be using something like grandelash. it also gave me a grayish brown line around my eyes that did look like eyeliner." Others speculate he might have distichiasis, a rare condition that gives an extra row of lashes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Meanwhile, over on his fan-dedicated subreddit, r/JDVance, the theories only get wilder. Some members think Vance is switching up his eyeliner hues, as his eyes reportedly looked "more brown than black" at the last debate. "I'm actually starting to believe he might actually be wearing eyeliner," one wrote. "And I also think because of the color change that there's no way it's permanent?"
The truth behind Vance's eyeliner look may never be revealed — even if he addresses it himself. After all, he isn't exactly known for complete transparency. But former congressman George Santos is adamant that there's no eyeliner involved. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline when is studios full of lights... Grow up people!" he tweeted. Then again, this guy once speculated that Vance might be on Ozempic, so who's to say, really?