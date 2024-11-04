Usha Vance: The Transformation Of JD Vance's Wife

Shortly after Donald Trump announced that he had picked JD Vance as his running mate in the 2024 United States presidential election, Usha Vance had news of her own: she was stepping down from her longtime career as a corporate litigator. "In light of today's news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family," she revealed to SFGATE in a statement. "I am forever grateful for the opportunities I've had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I've worked with over the years."

Prior to that, Usha admitted during an interview with "Fox & Friends" in June that she wasn't exactly "raring to change anything about" their lives. But she quickly and carefully followed up by saying, "But I really believe in JD and I really love him and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life. We're open."

While the news probably shocked many, maybe even her employers at Munger, Tolles & Olson, who told SFGATE on July 15, "Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm," others might have seen the resignation coming. In the past, JD has been very open about his mother-in-law's choice to put her own career as a biology professor on pause to focus on helping them care for their first child. "She lived with us for a year," he gushed on an episode of "The Portal."