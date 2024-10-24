There Are So Many Weird Things About JD And Usha Vance's Marriage

J.D. Vance's history of strange behavior made the political discourse take a bizarre turn after Donald Trump announced the Ohio senator would be his running mate. And when the internet tired of joking about J.D.'s passion for Mountain Dew and dolphin videos, its attention shifted to his marriage to Usha Vance. As it turns out, there's also a lot of weirdness there to snark about.

On paper, J.D. and Usha are an unlikely match. J.D. grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a manufacturing town in decline. He had a tumultuous childhood, thanks in part to a father who abandoned him and a mother who experienced addiction. As for Usha, she hails from the Southern California metropolis of San Diego, where her father works as an aerospace engineer and her mother is a marine molecular biologist. Her parents are also Indian immigrants, so some critics felt it was an absurd spectacle when Usha gave a speech at the Republican National Convention before a crowd peppered with "Mass Deportations Now" signs.

While Usha's parents might be legal immigrants who supposedly aren't part of the group Trump supporters want to deport, her husband has demonstrated a willingness to demonize people from other countries who move to America legally. During a September 2024 campaign rally in North Carolina, J.D. was speaking about Haitian migrants with legal status when he said, "I'm still going to call them an illegal alien." So, J.D. has placed his Indian American wife in the awkward position of possibly having to defend his racist rhetoric in interviews — and this is just one weird aspect of their marriage.