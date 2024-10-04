Haley Joel Osment Makes Rare Appearance To Parody JD Vance's Tragic Eyeliner And It's A Must-See

For the last half of the sketch, Haley Joel Osment's J.D. Vance has smeared eyeliner on both of his eyes. "Liberals even stooped so low as to suggest that I made love to a couch!" he says to the camera after losing his composure with the donut shop's staff and patrons. Of course, this parody of Vance's rumored eyeliner came shortly after the vice presidential debate when multiple viewers were tweeting about the Republican nominee's possible makeup use. "JD Vance is so slick, yet his eyeliner stays perfectly in place. Maybe it's Maybeline [sic]," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote during the debate. However, not everyone was critical of the Ohio senator's look, as one user said he looked "pretty."

In fact, the discussion surrounding Vance's eyes and suspected makeup use became so viral that disgraced former U.S. representative George Santos felt obligated to chime in. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow," Santos tweeted on October 1, while refuting the whispers that Vance used eyeliner.

A couple of months before the debate — when Eyelinergate went full-tilt — we spoke to makeup artist Luna Viola about Vance's lashes, and they said there was evidence backing up Santos's claim. "It is also very possible that [Vance] has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes," Violet told NickiSwift in August, adding that those could "create an optical illusion of black eyeliner."