The Tragic Story Of JD Vance And His Sister Lindsay's Childhood

This article contains mentions of drug abuse.

Ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump made the highly anticipated announcement as to who would be his running mate. Trump revealed on Truth Social that his controversial pick for vice president would be none other than Ohio Republican senator, J.D. Vance. He wrote, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio." After the announcement, Vance's life become the interest of many.

Before he became the politician many know today, Vance was just a small-town boy. He was born in Middleton, Ohio and grew up alongside his older half-sister, Lindsay Lewis Ratliff. Although J.D. and Lindsay seem to be thriving today, it was a long and tough road to get there. The brother-sister duo had a troubled childhood with many tragic moments. The only good thing that seemed to come out of these difficult moments was that it made the brother-sister duo incredibly close. Speaking of her little brother in 2017 to NBC News, Lindsay shared, "I would die for that kid. And I know he would, too." J.D. and Lindsay have been able to overcome many obstacles, and we're going to look at some of them as we dive into their past.