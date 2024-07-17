The Worst-Dressed Players At The 2024 RNC

At the RNC, attendees declared their independence — from fashion rules. When you're a member of the party of personal responsibility, you have no one to blame but yourself if your outfit flops like the January 6 rioters' attempt at keeping Donald Trump in office.

For many of the delegates who traveled to Milwaukee to nominate Trump for president, finding some way to display their allegiance to him was of utmost importance. Photos from the event show attendees rocking gold jewelry featuring his likeness, MAGA hats, and various articles of clothing and accessories covered with Trump pins. But no accessory generated more buzz than the one that the ex-president wore — a square bandage serving as a visual reminder of Trump's shocking assassination attempt. There was some speculation that the large bandage plastered over his ear didn't need to be that conspicuous. "As an RN I can say it wasn't put on by anyone who knew what they were doing. Trump must think his supporters are fools," one person tweeted. "I've spent much of my career as a trauma nurse. I must say ... Donnie's ear dressing is 'unique' to say the least," another wrote.

At least he had an excuse for that controversial covering, unlike the group of RNC attendees below who should have polled voters before choosing their outfits.