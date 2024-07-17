The Worst-Dressed Players At The 2024 RNC
At the RNC, attendees declared their independence — from fashion rules. When you're a member of the party of personal responsibility, you have no one to blame but yourself if your outfit flops like the January 6 rioters' attempt at keeping Donald Trump in office.
For many of the delegates who traveled to Milwaukee to nominate Trump for president, finding some way to display their allegiance to him was of utmost importance. Photos from the event show attendees rocking gold jewelry featuring his likeness, MAGA hats, and various articles of clothing and accessories covered with Trump pins. But no accessory generated more buzz than the one that the ex-president wore — a square bandage serving as a visual reminder of Trump's shocking assassination attempt. There was some speculation that the large bandage plastered over his ear didn't need to be that conspicuous. "As an RN I can say it wasn't put on by anyone who knew what they were doing. Trump must think his supporters are fools," one person tweeted. "I've spent much of my career as a trauma nurse. I must say ... Donnie's ear dressing is 'unique' to say the least," another wrote.
At least he had an excuse for that controversial covering, unlike the group of RNC attendees below who should have polled voters before choosing their outfits.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fourth of July parade fail
Absolutely no one was shocked that one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, wore the same shade of red as a MAGA hat for her RNC speech. But what was surprising was the rosette and fan of petal-shaped fabric flaps affixed to her chest — it looked like a decoration that she snagged off of a float at a Fourth of July parade. The thin spaghetti straps on her dress were also digging into her shoulders, which appeared a bit cooked from her Independence Day cookout.
Kimberly Guilfoyle was ready to join a modern stone-age family
Yabba-dabba-doo! For the first night of the RNC, Kimberly Guilfoyle continued her long-running streak of choosing tasteless outfits by channeling Wilma Flintstone in a strapless white minidress and a string of massive pearls. However, from the waist down, her flared skirt was giving Jane Jetson. Pearly pumps completed her monochromatic outfit.
The former prosecutor was suffering from a serious case of design overload — her tiny dress also featured a fold-over neckline and skinny belt. So, while she looked a bit cartoonish, no artist would want to draw all of that.
Usha Vance's introduction to the national stage was a sartorial letdown
Melania Trump was missing on the first night of the RNC, but Americans learned who their next second lady might be when Donald Trump announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance was his veep nominee. To celebrate her husband's MAGA ascension, Usha Vance chose an outfit that was not going to excite fans of Melania's style: A sheath dress with the coloring of a potato sack. Her brown flats also resembled potatoes.
Perhaps the attorney was using fashion to illustrate her level of enthusiasm for her husband's political aspirations. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now," she told Fox News a month before the RNC.
Blake Marnell was the wall Donald Trump failed to build
Donald Trump never quite completed that wall that he planned on sending Mexico an invoice for, but that hasn't stopped delegate Blake Marnell from showing up at Trump rallies in his signature brick-print suit. The San Diego native was even present at the Pennsylvania rally where Trump got shot.
Marnell first gained fame in 2019 when Trump noticed him at a rally and invited him on stage to show the crowd what he was wearing. But the hardcore Trump fan's ostentatious suit doesn't accurately reflect the ex-president's steel additions to the border wall at all, and brick red clashes terribly with MAGA red.
How Amber Rose proved that her rebrand is for real
Amber Rose is a newbie to the GOP scene, so some Republicans were livid that she was given one of the coveted speaking spots at the RNC. It probably also didn't help that her main claim to fame is being one of Kanye West's exes, and on X, conservative activist Dr. Maria Peiro expressed dismay over Rose's past support for the LGBTQ+ community.
While Rose wore a relatively conservative black turtleneck dress for her speech, she was photographed prepping for her RNC debut in a Donald Trump mugshot shirt that proved her MAGA bona fides: It declared that Trump was "not guilty" of election interference.
Susan Sweeney's tacky top hat
Some RNC goers got crafty with their outfits, including Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney. Her headwear — a stovepipe hat that looked like the pipe was made out of construction paper — was proof that Donald Trump's attempts to liken himself to Abraham Lincoln have been effective. The hat featured a black-and-white photo of Honest Abe beside a digitally altered image of the mistruth machine. Trump was pictured tearing off his suit to reveal that it's he, not Clark Kent, who is Superman. The level of blind hero worship this man has inspired will be studied for decades.