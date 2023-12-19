How Donald Trump Has Turned His Viral Mugshot Into A Hefty Payday

Former President and businessman Donald J. Trump is not one to pass up a payday — nor is he one to avoid controversy. Entrenched in dozens of legal battles over his lifetime, Trump has narrowly avoided being photographed for a mugshot on several occasions. However, in August 2023, a mugshot moment finally caught up with the divisive politician after he was taken into custody over charges of election subversion. Suddenly, he was the first president in American history to be subjected to a police booking photo. "It will be forever part of the iconography of being alive in this time," Marty Kaplan, a professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communications, told the Associated Press.

Without missing a beat, Trump and his team capitalized on the moment as a fundraising opportunity. Within days after his mugshot was taken and went viral, Trump raised millions of dollars. In the first 24 hours, he raised $4.18 million and set a fundraising record for himself. In 48 hours, that number had skyrocketed to over $7 million. They sold t-shirts, bumper stickers, and even posters bearing the former president's viral moment. Many of them included the line "NEVER SURRENDER." That hunger for making that mugshot a money maker hasn't slowed for Trump either as he seeks new ways to monetize it.