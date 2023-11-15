Every Time Donald Trump Has Been Exposed

The following article includes brief references to sexual assault allegations.

When many Americans think about George Washington, they might remember a myth they were taught as children: how America's first president couldn't lie about chopping down a cherry tree. Donald J. Trump, however, might bring to mind a different fictional hunk of wood. If the puppet Geppetto carved was cursed to repeat Trump's many mistruths, his nose might eventually poke him in the back of the head. (Perhaps this is hyperbole, but it's difficult not to use it when discussing a man who is so fond of it — with Trump, seemingly anything can be dubbed the "greatest" or the "biggest.") According to The Washington Post, Trump's lies numbered over 30,000 during his presidency. The outlet itself uses a Pinocchio scale to rate politicians' falsehoods, and in 2018, it created a new designation for Trump's special brand of big-league dishonesty: the Bottomless Pinocchio. It's bestowed on the lies that politicians repeat the most, such as Trump's claim that he passed "the biggest tax cuts in history."

For his part, Trump decries "fake news" while keeping the fact-checkers busy debunking any untrue statements from the dangerous to the outlandish. "I think I'm the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created," he said during a 2022 campaign rally. But he's arguably made baseless claims about everything from the 2020 election being stolen to wind turbines causing cancer.

All that said, Donald Trump's habit of twisting the truth actually started long before he became president, and while some of these fibs may be fairly harmless, some have also been exposed in a court of law.