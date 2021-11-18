The Reason Chris Christie Says Trump Was Furious At Barack Obama

Years before anyone ever imagined Donald Trump's political ambitions would ever actually come to fruition — let alone lead him to even a single term as a U.S. president — the one-time real estate scion's campaign against former President Barack Obama served, in retrospect, as a harbinger for the things to come. In 2011, Trump, then a relative social media newbie, sent off the first of many tweets which would kickstart the birtherism movement, a racism-infused conspiracy theory that first questioned, then refuted, that Obama was an American citizen born in Hawaii.

Though Trump later backtracked on his well-entrenched stance in 2016 — all the while claiming that he had been the one to "bring this ugly incident to its conclusion" by forcing Obama to make his long-form birth certificate available to the public, per NBC News – the damage was done. The birther movement that Trump helmed helped foment the seemingly ever-expanding world of right-wing conspiracy theories ranging from QAnon to a sort of birtherism renaissance, this time with Vice President Kamala Harris as its target.

Despite it all, Obama's response to Trump and his birthers at the time was even-keeled, given the circumstances; in 2011, Obama even went as far as to poke fun at both Trump and his Twitter-fueled movement at the White House Correspondents' dinner. And according to a new tell-all authored by a former Trump acolyte, it seems it only added more fuel to the birtherism fire.