The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Fuming Over Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump and Fox News' Greg Gutfeld first discussed the term "fake news," a phrase that Trump took credit for and one that Gutfeld called the most important term of the current generation, per Fox News. "It stuck, and you know how long it took to stick?" Trump asked, before answering, "About 24 hours."

Trump and Gutfeld then turned the conversation to dish about late-night talk shows, like those hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, as they lamented that the shows have lost their touch. "They've replaced humor with anger and what's called 'clapter,'" Gutfeld added. "They want people to clap about their opinions and not their jokes." Trump was particularly annoyed with Fallon, who rubbed his hair in 2016, during the election, according to Newsweek. The event was widely criticized as many felt like Fallon was throwing softballs and making light of such a contentious individual. Fallon apologized for the incident, and Gutfeld commented on the decline in ratings. "It's never been the same," Gutfeld claimed of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Trump added that his relationship with Kimmel changed since he got into politics, too. "The other one used to treat me — ABC — Jimmy Kimmel ... I did his show many times before I was doing this," Trump told Gutfeld. "He used to greet me on the sidewalk. He used to wait for me, nobody else. This was before I was a politician."