How Much Money Has Donald Trump Raised Since Leaving The White House?

The donations have flown well for Donald Trump to lead his plans. Along with many others who'd want to see him back at the White House, there's also his family who'd be eager to have him there, for they did grow quite rich when Trump was in office.

As Trump settled into his term, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner served as the senior White House advisors, but their work wasn't just limited to that. Per The Washington Post, the couple additionally made $82 million in 2017 from outside sources, as revealed by their financial documents. As the site claimed, Ivanka made $3.9 million from her Trump International Hotel shares. The Trump Organization severance paid her over $2 million, and Kushner too earned a large amount — $70 million — from his shares at the family-owned Kushner Cos.

But the Trump family's time in office — and since — has been marred by financial difficulties. Ivanka's clothing company made her $5 million in 2017, according to The Washington Post — until she closed it in 2018 due to poor sales and in the midst of her time in the White House. Plus, after the Trumps exited the building, Ivanka's older brother, Donald Trump Jr., signed up for Cameo — leading many to believe he is doing so for the money.