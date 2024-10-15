How JD Vance's Wife Usha Fired Back At Rampant Rumors He Wears Eyeliner

Rumors have swirled about JD Vance's possible use of eye makeup ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick for the 2024 elections back in July 2024. The young senator from Ohio has not publicly spoken on the matter, but his wife, Usha Vance, has defended JD from claims regarding his grooming habits. According to the New York Daily News, Usha, who has been married to JD since 2014, insisted that her husband doesn't wear eyeliner, contrary to what others have suggested. "They're all natural," Usha stressed in a brief statement to Puck News. In fact, "I've always been jealous of those lashes."

In August 2024, makeup artist Luna Viola said in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift that Usha's claims may very well be true. "It is very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes," she explained, referring to the Republican VP candidate. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes." To be fair, many male celebrities use makeup to either enhance their features or cover up their flaws. Even Donald Trump is known to rely on cosmetics to achieve his uneven, fake-looking tan.

Meanwhile, other experts have also weighed in, with some siding with the Vances, while others — like celebrity makeup artist Joseph Carillo — suggested that JD may have gotten a lash tint. Even former congressman George Santos has entered the conversation. On X, formerly Twitter, Santos swore that JD doesn't wear eye makeup. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline," Santos wrote, adding, "Grow up people!"