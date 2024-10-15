How JD Vance's Wife Usha Fired Back At Rampant Rumors He Wears Eyeliner
Rumors have swirled about JD Vance's possible use of eye makeup ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick for the 2024 elections back in July 2024. The young senator from Ohio has not publicly spoken on the matter, but his wife, Usha Vance, has defended JD from claims regarding his grooming habits. According to the New York Daily News, Usha, who has been married to JD since 2014, insisted that her husband doesn't wear eyeliner, contrary to what others have suggested. "They're all natural," Usha stressed in a brief statement to Puck News. In fact, "I've always been jealous of those lashes."
In August 2024, makeup artist Luna Viola said in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift that Usha's claims may very well be true. "It is very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes," she explained, referring to the Republican VP candidate. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes." To be fair, many male celebrities use makeup to either enhance their features or cover up their flaws. Even Donald Trump is known to rely on cosmetics to achieve his uneven, fake-looking tan.
Meanwhile, other experts have also weighed in, with some siding with the Vances, while others — like celebrity makeup artist Joseph Carillo — suggested that JD may have gotten a lash tint. Even former congressman George Santos has entered the conversation. On X, formerly Twitter, Santos swore that JD doesn't wear eye makeup. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline," Santos wrote, adding, "Grow up people!"
Usha Vance also defended JD over his 'childless cat ladies' remarks
In addition to JD Vance's rumored use of cosmetics, Usha Vance has openly defended her husband over his controversial "childless cat ladies" remarks, which ignited fierce public backlash in July 2024. JD made the sexist comment during a resurfaced interview with Fox News in 2021, where he criticized Democrats such as Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not having biological children. The comment sparked outrage even among stars like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, who slammed the Republican vice presidential candidate for his misogynistic views. Regardless, Usha stood by her husband. "The reality is, JD made a quote — I mean, he made a quip, and he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," she told Fox News in August 2024. "What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder," she added.
The Yale law graduate and attorney also vouched for her husband, saying JD would never intentionally hurt those who are struggling or not able to have children. She also recognized that people have their own reasons for not having a family, many of which are "good" or perfectly valid. For his part, JD admitted that while he could've chosen his words more carefully, his argument still stands. In July, he clarified on "The Megan Kelly Show" that he was neither judging nor mocking those who don't have kids of their own. "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child," JD reiterated.