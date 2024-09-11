MUA Tells Us The Dead Giveaway Of Trump's Uneven Debate Tan
The highly anticipated debate between presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on September 10, and everyone can agree it was a supercharged event. Between Trump's accusations of immigrants eating people's pets and Harris passionately arguing for women's rights, it was almost easy to miss number 45's botched tan. However, having been a makeup artist for over 15 years, I was able to catch the sign that the color of Trump's face was not the result of a natural glow from the sun.
It's no secret that the former "Apprentice" star is known for his orange-hued face, but curiously, that shade didn't extend to his hands during the debate. While pointing his digits to emphasize his statements, it's clear that he forgot to apply either his self-tanner or makeup — or both — to the rest of his visible body parts. This is a big no-no when it comes to being presentable for television, as these days, everything is literally caught in 4K.
Former assistant to Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, confirmed on the "One Decision" podcast that he does his own makeup, and it's clear he needs some help in that department. And it's not just Trump's hands that need to be evened out. His blotchy skin was evident under the lights, and it could have been easily remedied with some professional help.
Donald Trump's undereye area was giving reverse raccoon
All eyes were on Donald Trump during the September 10 debate against Kamala Harris, and if only he had checked himself on the screen before going up to the podium, he might have raced to the bathroom for a touch-up. Sure, Trump's tan wasn't as deep as the time he committed the ultimate sin during a Dr. Phil interview with his concealer lips. However, his pumpkin-spiced latte skin was even more highlighted by the fact that his undereye area was missing some TLC. From what it looks like, he either used a tanning bed or got spray tan but wore goggles to protect his eyes.
This wasn't the first time Trump's eye bags clashed with his tan, and if he's going to be bronzing himself, he needs to even out that area with makeup. With his preference for a deep color, Trump's face often looks muddy. He needs a good dose of moisturizer for that parched skin, a layer of primer to blur out his pores, concealer under his eyes to match the tan, and a silicone-based foundation, followed by powder. And a makeup artist's favorite rule? Blend, blend, blend. We're talking to you, former Prez!
There's no shame in getting a little dab here and there or even a full face of makeup for the cameras. In fact, I can guarantee that most, if not all, male news reporters at least get some concealer and powder applied. If Trump is adverse to people touching his face, perhaps a makeup lesson would go a long way toward fending off jokes about his botched beat.
Donald Trump needs a lighter hand when it comes to makeup
You know the saying, "less is more" — especially when it comes to HD television. Back in the day, when the pixels weren't as clear, you needed to pile on the makeup. Now, the cameras are so high-def that they pick up everything, including Donald Trump's failed makeup attempt at the debate. An user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Trump needs to watch some [YouTube] makeup tutorials." Another posted, "Trump definitely leading in the most makeup caked on face category."
The reason Trump prefers to resemble a russet potato may be due to his covering up his rosacea. A primer or concealer with a green color corrector will do wonders for canceling out the redness. Then, he should apply a very light layer of foundation to cover up any green tint. Too much brown over the red will just result in what we've been seeing, which is a ruddy hue. If there is another debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, the avid golfer should take a much lighter approach that'll put an end to all his cringe-worthy TV appearances.