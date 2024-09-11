MUA Tells Us The Dead Giveaway Of Trump's Uneven Debate Tan

The highly anticipated debate between presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on September 10, and everyone can agree it was a supercharged event. Between Trump's accusations of immigrants eating people's pets and Harris passionately arguing for women's rights, it was almost easy to miss number 45's botched tan. However, having been a makeup artist for over 15 years, I was able to catch the sign that the color of Trump's face was not the result of a natural glow from the sun.

It's no secret that the former "Apprentice" star is known for his orange-hued face, but curiously, that shade didn't extend to his hands during the debate. While pointing his digits to emphasize his statements, it's clear that he forgot to apply either his self-tanner or makeup — or both — to the rest of his visible body parts. This is a big no-no when it comes to being presentable for television, as these days, everything is literally caught in 4K.

Former assistant to Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, confirmed on the "One Decision" podcast that he does his own makeup, and it's clear he needs some help in that department. And it's not just Trump's hands that need to be evened out. His blotchy skin was evident under the lights, and it could have been easily remedied with some professional help.