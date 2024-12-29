Weird Things About Trump And JD Vance's Relationship

When Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, jaws collectively hit the floor. Vance was young, relatively inexperienced in politics, and, at one point, one of Trump's loudest critics (more on that later). But Trump stood by his pick, declaring that he was going all in for the guy, "I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he said in a statement at the time. It's an interesting pairing, to say the least — Vance is half Trump's age and comes from a different political generation.

On paper, it's hard to picture them seeing eye to eye on much, let alone pressing political issues. But surprisingly, insiders insist their dynamic works. "They have chemistry," Garrett Ventry, a Republican operative, shared with NBC News. "They're friends." Before the pair assumed office, other people in their circle claimed that they were on a "buddy level" and that Trump was "immensely happy with JD's performance," which is saying a lot, considering Trump's track record of not liking, well, anyone. Suffice it to say, he doesn't count himself as one of those people who can't stand Vance.

Still, despite the bromance rumors, it's not all rainbows and butterflies for the both of them. There are a few weird things about their relationship that are hard to ignore, and Vance's early criticisms of Trump? That's just the tip of the iceberg.