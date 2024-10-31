Celebs Who Absolutely Can't Stand JD Vance

Ohio senator and current vice presidential candidate JD Vance has never been one to shy away from controversy. Coming from an alleged blue-collar background before attending Yale and rubbing shoulders with venture capitalist bros, Vance has been known to have a shady side. Once Donald Trump tapped him to be his vice presidential pick, Vance has been thrust back into the limelight. Having never shaken off the buzz around "Hillbilly Elegy," one would think that Vance would be more prepared to handle some celebrity backlash. However, a notorious comment has gotten him in hot water with some celebrities.

When a 2021 interview made the rounds on the internet during the 2024 election cycle, JD Vance was once again thrown to the wolves. In a sit down with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Vance went on a tirade about "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." This opened the door for quite the response from many celebrities who have mocked JD Vance and now can't seem to stand him.