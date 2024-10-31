Celebs Who Absolutely Can't Stand JD Vance
Ohio senator and current vice presidential candidate JD Vance has never been one to shy away from controversy. Coming from an alleged blue-collar background before attending Yale and rubbing shoulders with venture capitalist bros, Vance has been known to have a shady side. Once Donald Trump tapped him to be his vice presidential pick, Vance has been thrust back into the limelight. Having never shaken off the buzz around "Hillbilly Elegy," one would think that Vance would be more prepared to handle some celebrity backlash. However, a notorious comment has gotten him in hot water with some celebrities.
When a 2021 interview made the rounds on the internet during the 2024 election cycle, JD Vance was once again thrown to the wolves. In a sit down with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Vance went on a tirade about "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." This opened the door for quite the response from many celebrities who have mocked JD Vance and now can't seem to stand him.
Taylor Swift dunks on JD Vance by supporting Kamala Harris
Shortly after JD Vance's interview with Tucker Carlson re-emerged, superstar Taylor Swift took to Instagram to issue an official statement. Beginning her post with a call to her fans to educate themselves on some of the larger issues at play during the 2024 election, she then brings up the horrific AI generated version of herself "falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run," as the reason she felt compelled to be very clear on who she plans to be voting for. Swift said with her whole chest that she will be voting for Kamala Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
Swift ended her post by calling herself a "childless cat lady," an obvious jab at Vance's issues with women. It's a stunning reminder that having children — and cats — is a choice, and one not everyone can make. The "Bad Blood" singer goes on to detail that in vitro fertilization and other reproductive rights are part of the reason she's voting for Harris. Vance, for his part, has a troublesome history of opposing IVF and other procedures used by women needing assistance in getting pregnant.
Jennifer Aniston claps back at JD Vance
Actress Jennifer Aniston felt personally moved to confront what JD Vance said about "childless cat ladies" and his own stance on IVF. Taking to Instagram stories to share (via Page Six), "All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," before mentioning, "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too." The "Friends" actress has been open and vulnerable about her own journey in trying to have children, and has gone through several rounds of IVF treatments before ultimately deciding it wasn't possible.
JD Vance attempted to issue a fiery response, but seemed to miss the point of what Aniston was trying to say, taking to "The Megyn Kelly Show" to spew, "That's disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old." Which, fair, but it seems Vance feels very comfortable taking rights away from all women, including his young daughter. This thought apparently hasn't really landed with him as he continued, "And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing." Which might be hard to do without access to appropriate health care.
Oprah Winfrey mocks JD Vance's childless cat lady drama
Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention, and she made sure to make a splash. In her no-holds-barred speech, Oprah kept her shade above board by saying, "Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024 ... And just plain common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us [that]." This glowing endorsement is really a subtle dig at how divisive Donald Trump and JD Vance are as both public and political figures.
Pointing out that as a whole, Americans really do have more good inside than bad, Winfrey said, "What I've witnessed and experienced are human beings, both conservative and liberal, who may not agree with each other but who would still help you in a heartbeat if you were in trouble." Oprah even made sure to mock JD Vance's horrible "childless cat lady" fumble by continuing with a metaphor on how, as good neighbors, Americans will help anyone when a house is on fire. "We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too," said Winfrey.
Jimmy Kimmel and Haley Joel Osment parody JD Vance
Late night talk show entertainer Jimmy Kimmel is known to have several messy feuds with Donald Trump and anyone affiliated with him. And now, it seems, it's JD Vance's turn to be bashed by the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host. In a monologue deriding Trump for his fondness of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Kimmel then pivoted to calling JD Vance "a hollow shell of a human being," for seeming to have lost any semblance of a backbone since becoming the vice presidential candidate. However, this wasn't the first time Kimmel has poked fun at Vance.
In an October 6, 2024 video, actor Haley Joel Osment made a rare appearance to parody JD Vance on Kimmel's show. The setting of the video revolves around JD Vance's horrible media moment where it seemed he had no idea how to order a donut. However, the star of the show is the eyeliner Osment wears (JD Vance cannot seem to shake the rumor that he wears eyeliner). What's also mentioned in the video is that Trump might be regretting his vice presidential pick, another rumor that's gaining some traction.
Donald Trump himself might regret choosing JD Vance
Shortly after picking JD Vance to be his running mate, Donald Trump and his campaign advisors had to start swatting away rumors that it was a regrettable choice. After a troubling summer of bad publicity, it seems JD Vance has been pushed to the side by the Trump campaign. Can't call him weird if we don't know where he is. Trump is notorious for feuding with people he feels could steal his thunder or possibly pose a threat to his clout, and Vance may have found himself in this exact position.
After presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, it seems the duo became fairly friendly. Possibly the move was strategic on RFK Jr.'s behalf, as he seems to be jockeying for a cabinet position should the Trump team make it to the White House. But he's not the only one cozying up to Trump lately. Billionaire Elon Musk has been stumping extra hard for Trump, possibly getting himself into some legal trouble in the process. However, Musk has appeared at Trump's side more often than Vance during the past few weeks on the campaign, which has many wondering if Vance has worn out his welcome with the previous president.