Don Jr.'s Debate Night Date With JD Vance Is Happiest He's Seemed In A While (Sorry Kimberly!)

Donald Trump Jr. had a big date night on October 1, 2024, but this wasn't his typical one with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle — or even with that model he was recently spotted sharing a meal with down in Palm Beach. No, this time his "date" was none other than Ohio Senator and VP candidate J.D. Vance, and from the looks of it, Don Jr. seemed way more excited than he does on his actual dates with Guilfoyle — assuming those even still happen.

Don Jr. turned full-on fanboy, documenting every BFF (or should we say bromance?) moment with Vance as he tagged along to the VP debate in New York City. He kicked things off with a car picture posted on Instagram, proudly captioning, "On the way to the debate with my man @jdvance. Let's go." My man, huh? Funny how we've never seen him gush like that over Guilfoyle. And throughout the 90-minute debate, Don Jr. stayed glued to his phone, live-tweeting play-by-play commentary with a heavy dose of digs at Tim Walz — because, of course.

Naturally, the internet went wild. Fans online couldn't resist poking fun at his enthusiastic hype-man behavior, with some even suggesting Don Jr. might be a little too fond of his handpicked VP candidate.