Don Jr.'s Debate Night Date With JD Vance Is Happiest He's Seemed In A While (Sorry Kimberly!)
Donald Trump Jr. had a big date night on October 1, 2024, but this wasn't his typical one with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle — or even with that model he was recently spotted sharing a meal with down in Palm Beach. No, this time his "date" was none other than Ohio Senator and VP candidate J.D. Vance, and from the looks of it, Don Jr. seemed way more excited than he does on his actual dates with Guilfoyle — assuming those even still happen.
Don Jr. turned full-on fanboy, documenting every BFF (or should we say bromance?) moment with Vance as he tagged along to the VP debate in New York City. He kicked things off with a car picture posted on Instagram, proudly captioning, "On the way to the debate with my man @jdvance. Let's go." My man, huh? Funny how we've never seen him gush like that over Guilfoyle. And throughout the 90-minute debate, Don Jr. stayed glued to his phone, live-tweeting play-by-play commentary with a heavy dose of digs at Tim Walz — because, of course.
Naturally, the internet went wild. Fans online couldn't resist poking fun at his enthusiastic hype-man behavior, with some even suggesting Don Jr. might be a little too fond of his handpicked VP candidate.
Fans joke that there's something going on between Vance and Don Jr.
To say that Donald Trump Jr. was proud of J.D. Vance is an understatement. After all, he reportedly went all-in to secure Vance's spot on the GOP ticket, helping his father end the drawn-out search for a vice-presidential running mate. It doesn't really come as a surprise that he took it upon himself to play Vance's personal cheerleader during the debate, but as expected, the internet had a few other ideas.
"Do you think donald trump jr and jd vance have explored each other's bodies," one joked on X (formerly Twitter), and then quipped in another post that Don Jr. must have had experience helping put Vance's eyeliner. Another chimed in, suggesting Vance's debate performance made it clear he's angling for the Oval Office — and Don Jr. is ready to play his, err, partner. "Jd Vance is making Trump aware he's gunning for his job...cause Don jr wants to be First Lady," they tweeted. Others took Don Jr.'s over-the-top posts as a hint of something more. "Finally admitting they are a couple," one joked.
Whatever this bromance is, one thing's certain: Don Jr. is patting himself on the back for his handpicked VP. He couldn't stop gushing to the media, declaring that Vance had "won" the debate. "I thought it was a masterclass. It was just an incredible performance, just real command of the facts. Didn't let sort of the fake fact check to try to steamroll him," he told the media. "He came back with actual facts. I think he literally won every issue across the board." Now, that is how you support your man!