Where Is JD Vance? Trump's VP Has Been Quiet (& We Smell Trouble In Paradise)

Since winning a second presidential term, Donald Trump has been rounding up the names of those he would like in his inner circle. However, one of the names that helped him win the election is missing: Vice President JD Vance is nowhere to be found. Vance is largely responsible for coordinating with senators to rally behind Trump's cabinet picks, which might have him working more behind the scenes. However, in a truly bizarre Thanksgiving Day post on X, formerly Twitter, Vance might have let it slip that things aren't going as well as he hoped.

The post shows Trump as a beaming and proud husband, while Vance, superimposed as the doting wife in the classic Norman Rockwell painting, presents the Electoral College map as the feast for the table. Meanwhile, in a competing X post, Elon Musk is seen having an actual Thanksgiving meal seated right next to Trump himself. Musk has embedded himself into President Trump's incoming team, becoming a regular presence at Mar-a-Lago and possibly annoying Trump by always hanging around. In fact, many of the duties Musk is taking on — co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency, for example — easily fall under the umbrella of what a vice president would typically do. This has led many to wonder if Trump is icing out JD Vance.