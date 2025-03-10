JD Vance's Eyeliner Has Sparked A Glam Trend (& We Know Trump Is Jealous)

No matter how much JD Vance's wife fires back at the claims that he wears eyeliner, speculation has persisted — and whether he meant for it to happen or not, it seems he's started a bit of a beauty trend. Sorry, Donald Trump, it's Vance's signature lewk the people are after!

While there have certainly been times Vance's eyeliner has stood out too much, and even occasions when his look has been downright messy, there's no question that a lot of people are here for it. Case in point: reporters admitting they'd tried to recreate the look and Reddit forums trying to nail down the exact pencil the vice president uses. Even among those who don't seem to love the look (yes, we're talking about the countless spoof tutorials on how to emulate the VP), it's pretty clear his go-to glam is nonetheless top of mind. Just in case you're still not grasping how fascinated we as a society have become with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's makeup, we give you this: at least at the time of this writing, one of the top suggestions to come up on Google after typing in the VP's name is "eyeliner."

Of course, while Vance's wife has rubbished the claims, the politician himself has never weighed in on the impact he's made on the beauty world. TBH, if he is, in fact, wearing makeup, we're not expecting him to admit that. Keep it mysterious and whatnot. Even so, we have no doubts the speculation will continue.