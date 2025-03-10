JD Vance's Eyeliner Has Sparked A Glam Trend (& We Know Trump Is Jealous)
No matter how much JD Vance's wife fires back at the claims that he wears eyeliner, speculation has persisted — and whether he meant for it to happen or not, it seems he's started a bit of a beauty trend. Sorry, Donald Trump, it's Vance's signature lewk the people are after!
While there have certainly been times Vance's eyeliner has stood out too much, and even occasions when his look has been downright messy, there's no question that a lot of people are here for it. Case in point: reporters admitting they'd tried to recreate the look and Reddit forums trying to nail down the exact pencil the vice president uses. Even among those who don't seem to love the look (yes, we're talking about the countless spoof tutorials on how to emulate the VP), it's pretty clear his go-to glam is nonetheless top of mind. Just in case you're still not grasping how fascinated we as a society have become with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's makeup, we give you this: at least at the time of this writing, one of the top suggestions to come up on Google after typing in the VP's name is "eyeliner."
Of course, while Vance's wife has rubbished the claims, the politician himself has never weighed in on the impact he's made on the beauty world. TBH, if he is, in fact, wearing makeup, we're not expecting him to admit that. Keep it mysterious and whatnot. Even so, we have no doubts the speculation will continue.
Donald Trump has gushed over JD's looks in the past
Members of the public aren't the only ones who have spoken about JD Vance's appearance. Au contraire, in "Trump in Exile," Meredith McGraw revealed that when Vance first met Donald Trump, the president made a point of complimenting his now-VP. "You are one handsome son of a b***h," he was said to have told Vance after a round of golf at Mar-a-Lago. McGraw also revealed, though, that Trump had subtly instructed Vance not to post the picture they'd taken together on social media, telling him, "I wouldn't do that." No word on whether that was because of the past comments Vance had made about Trump (which the president had brought up during that first meeting) or because he felt a little insecure next to the aforementioned "handsome son of a b***h." For our entertainment, we'll assume it was the latter.
It does bear mentioning that even though Trump's own hair and makeup haven't started a trend quite as widespread as his second-in-command's, his look does seem to have gained traction with some of his fiercest defenders. Exhibit A: Karoline Leavitt's fake tan blunder, which had Trump written all over it. What's more, many have also pointed to Vance rocking some too-dark foundation and bronzer in the past. Okay, it's not as orange as the Trump-inspired tan we once gave him – but close enough.
At the end of the day, Vance's look is just easier for beauty lovers to incorporate into their everyday lives. That said, if Trump does feel any type of way about it, he can always keep reminding himself that his own look is a unique one.