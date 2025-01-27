5 Times JD Vance's Eyeliner Stood Out A Little Too Much
When JD Vance ran alongside Donald Trump as Vice President during the 2024 presidential election, many could only focus on one thing: his darkly rimmed eyes. While it's not uncommon for politicians to wear makeup (we're looking at your overly bronzed face, Trump), JD's apparent use of kohl eyeliner has many scratching their heads. Unfortunately, the makeup is made even more apparent against his light blue eyes, and there have been many times he overdid it.
Speculation over JD's guyliner has been floating around for years, and his wife, Usha Vance, fired back at the rampant rumors. As reported by the Daily Mail, she told Puck News, "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes." Despite her claims, many aren't convinced the Ohio senator doesn't employ the help of a dark pencil, and the times JD has used a heavy hand suggest that maybe he was born with it — or maybe it's simply Maybelline.
JD Vance's heavy eyeliner at the VP debate had many talking
The vice presidential debate in October 2024 had viewers divided, but the one thing on everyone's mind was whether or not JD Vance was wearing eyeliner. While the borders of his eyes are usually tinted black, they appeared even more so on that particular evening. Perhaps it was due to the studio lighting, but Vance's eyeliner was too glaring to ignore. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "JD Vance's debate was full of lies and eyeliner." Another joked, "Matt Gaetz: 'I loaned JD Vance my fancy eyeliner for the debate.'"
During the debate, there was so much chatter about Vance's eyeliner that disgraced congressman George Santos took to X to defend him. "Vance does NOT use eye liner. I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline when is studios full of lights ... Grow up people!" he tweeted. A non-believer replied, "Yes he does. Is it from Sephora or Ulta?"
JD Vance's eyes popped at the inauguration
January 20 was a momentous occasion for JD Vance as he was sworn in as Vice President of the United States, and he made sure to look picture-ready with a heavy dose of eyeliner. Standing next to President Donald Trump as he was sworn in, the new veep's eyes looked even more conspicuous against his pale skin. "It's an incredible honor to take the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States. I look forward to working alongside President Trump to serve the American people. Let's Make America Great Again!" he posted on Instagram. "He looks so feminine," a fan commented.
A few days before, Vance's bold eyeliner in his inaugural portrait had everyone losing it. Whether it was the washed-out lighting or the lack of color on his skin, the Republican's eyes looked extra darkly encircled. An X user noted, "JD Vance looks like a demonic AI in his inaugural portrait. Creepy." Perhaps he should ease up on the liner and practice the art of smizing.
JD Vance attends serious meetings wearing eyeliner
Back when JD Vance was a Senator of Ohio, he was one of the many politicians who attended the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to discuss the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment in March 2023. As JD criticized the current administration for being slow to clean up the spilled toxic materials, the passion in his eyes was only highlighted by what looked like a finely drawn line on his lower lids.
Some doubt that JD wears makeup and assert that he just has lush lashes, as his wife Usha Vance claimed, but photographer Zach D. Roberts thinks otherwise — and posted the pictures on X to prove it. In July 2024, he shared a close-up shot of the then-senator's eyes with an obvious dark line and posted, "I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner." An X user agreed, "As an eyeliner wearer myself of many years, I unequivocally pronounce this to be eyeliner. Umm guyliner."
The time JD Vance wore lipliner as well
After JD Vance was picked by Donald Trump as his running mate, he campaigned full force by doing countless interviews. In an October 2024 sit-down with "Face the Nation," Vance addressed foreign affairs and the rising cost of living, which he promised would decrease when Trump became president, all while wearing what looked like a full face of makeup. Along with the dark liner on his lower lids, he appeared to have bronzer on, and his lips were defined with light brown lip liner.
Vance isn't the first politician to wear makeup, especially while appearing on camera. "TV makeup requires a very matte finish for skin, but has to look natural as networks broadcast in HD," makeup artist Stacey Frasca shared with Yahoo! News. Usually, men get a quick powder to their face to eliminate shine, but Trump goes a step further with his orange makeup fails and looks like he picked the wrong Halloween costume. Vance's makeup is admittedly much more subtle, and hopefully, he'll ignore the president's beauty tips.
JD Vance gave Joe Rogan the eyeliner experience
Just like Donald Trump, who is rarely seen without his orange tan, JD Vance always steps out with his signature eyeliner. On October 31, 2024, he sat down for a lengthy interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, and it was apparent that he made sure to look camera-ready. Unfortunately, his face looked patchy and uneven from his bronzer, and his eyeliner looked unnaturally dark. Despite the heavy application, we're pretty impressed by the staying power of Vance's makeup, as it didn't budge for the whole three-hour-long interview. His eyes had nary a smudge, so we're guessing he uses waterproof liner.
A fan speculated that Vance does not, in fact, use makeup to line his eyes but may have opted for a more permanent version. "I think it's permanent eyeliner that he had done. I think mascara too. Strange," a Redditor shared. Another argued, "The whole Vance family have really thick eyelashes. Just look at his ancestors pics." Whether he's just blessed with thick lashes or enhances them with makeup, we can all agree that Vance would look normal without his heavily lined eyes.