5 Times JD Vance's Eyeliner Stood Out A Little Too Much

When JD Vance ran alongside Donald Trump as Vice President during the 2024 presidential election, many could only focus on one thing: his darkly rimmed eyes. While it's not uncommon for politicians to wear makeup (we're looking at your overly bronzed face, Trump), JD's apparent use of kohl eyeliner has many scratching their heads. Unfortunately, the makeup is made even more apparent against his light blue eyes, and there have been many times he overdid it.

Speculation over JD's guyliner has been floating around for years, and his wife, Usha Vance, fired back at the rampant rumors. As reported by the Daily Mail, she told Puck News, "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes." Despite her claims, many aren't convinced the Ohio senator doesn't employ the help of a dark pencil, and the times JD has used a heavy hand suggest that maybe he was born with it — or maybe it's simply Maybelline.