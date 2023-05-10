Congressman George Santos Arrested On 13 Federal Charges: Here's What We Know

Among the 13-count indictment, George Santos is being held for "seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives," per the Department of Justice. According to the indictment, Santos applied for unemployment in 2020 during the pandemic, although he was the regional director of an investment firm in Florida and earned around $120,000 a year. He received over $24,000 in unemployment during that period.

In addition to the unemployment fraud, Santos allegedly used donations for his political cause for personal use and reportedly funneled the money from his company to his personal bank accounts. The New York Republican is also accused of falsifying his income and assets to the House of Representatives. If he is found guilty, Santos faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to CNN, the representative is in custody on Long Island and will appear at a federal court on the afternoon of May 10. Santos nor his legal team have commented as of yet. However, fellow Republicans think he should leave office. "I reiterate my call for George Santos to step down," Congressman Mike Lawler stated. Nicole Malliotakis declared, "I would love to see someone new run because I can tell you that we will hold that seat and so the sooner Santos leaves, the sooner we can get someone in there that is not a liar."