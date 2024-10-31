Trump's Orange Makeup Fail Has Everyone Saying He Picked The Wrong Halloween Costume
Donald Trump dressed up as a garbage man in an attempt to poke fun at comments from President Joe Biden, but the stunt backfired. While in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a rally, the Republican presidential candidate sported an orange fluorescent safety vest before stepping into a truck with his campaign sticker plastered on the side. "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said to the press on October 30. He posed as a garbage man in response to comments Biden made days earlier. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's... demonization of Latinos," Biden said on October 29, referring to the offensive joke comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made at a Trump rally where he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," according to The Hill. The Republican nominee took the "garbage" comment from Biden and ran with it, but instead of praising his garbage man outfit, many people mocked Trump's disastrous makeup fail.
One of the best Oompah-Loompah Halloween costumes I've ever seen! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/K84mS7VqUx
— Tommy G Votes Blue 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🦅 (@TomGorm77528577) October 31, 2024
Photos of Trump speaking to the media outside the makeshift garbage truck were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the anti-Trumpsters had a field day. "One of the best Oompah-Loompah Halloween costumes I've ever seen! #HappyHalloween," one person tweeted. "Happy Halloween Oompa Loompa ... go vote or it'll be even scarier next week," another joked. Another user photoshopped Trump's photo in the garbage man get up onto a Spirit Halloween costume package. "Anyone going with the Oompa Loompa Construction Worker costume this year?" they tweeted.
As blotchy as his skin looked at the truck gag in Green Bay, Trump had an even worse tan fan at a rally earlier in the week.
Oompa Loompa comparisons haven't slowed down
Just days before his garbage truck stunt, Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania for a rally on October 29. Perhaps he was frazzled with the election fast-approaching, but Trump's uneven tan rivaled his presidential debate look. This was pointed out in a viral tweet from journalist Aaron Rupar. "Look. At. Trump's Face. This is from his rally last night. My god," Rupar wrote alongside a snap of Trump standing next to the podium with his dark orange skin contrasting against his white shirt. "He looks radioactive," one X user replied. It was unclear if the effect was caused by over-tanning or too much makeup. "Grampa needs some color correction," another person commented. Similar to the garbage man misfire, several anti-Trumpsters showed up in the replies to suggest the presidential candidate dress as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween.
Comparing Trump's uneven orange complexion to characters from "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" is nothing new. In fact, Jimmy Kimmel once employed characters, which he dubbed "Troompa Loompas," during Trump's presidential run in 2016. Mocking Trump's response (or lack thereof) after the Russian Hack scandal, the Oompa Loompa-like figures came out on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to perform a song. "What kind of nut asks Russia to hack? / Rashly inviting a cyberattack?" they sang, referring to Trump. "You should think twice what you ask them to do / Someday the Russians might hack you."
It appears that as long as Trump continues to abuse the tanning bed and foundation makeup, people will continue to make the Oompa Loompa comparisons.