Donald Trump Commits Worst Fake Tan Fail Yet & It's Bringing Us Back To High School

Donald Trump's fake tan has been a hot topic of conversation while he has been on the presidential campaign trail. When he debated Kamala Harris on September 10, Trump's uneven tan was mocked on X, formerly Twitter. "Trump needs to watch some youtube makeup tutorials," one viewer wrote. The republican presidential nominee then spoke at the Ed Fry Arena in Pennsylvania on September 23. During the speech, he hit a few problematic talking points while wading into the waters of the abortion issue. Fumbling over the women's rights topic was not the most embarrassing part of Trump's night though, as his fake tan was on full display.

Photos from the rally showed Trump addressing the crowd while raising his hands to his ears. The juxtaposition in skin tone between his pale hands and dark orange face made his fake tan stunningly obvious. In another shot, the one-time president pointed to the crowd, and his face looked burnt orange in comparison to his digits.

Not long before his fake tan fail in Pennsylvania, makeup artist Kriss Blevens spoke about working on the former president's look in the past. "I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," Blevens told Fast Company on September 9. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida," the makeup artist added.