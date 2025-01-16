JD Vance's Bold Eyeliner In His Inaugural Portrait Has Everyone Losing It

Not wanting to be overshadowed by any lingering legacy, Donald Trump and JD Vance are gearing up for the January 20, 2025, inauguration in bombastic style. From a list of star performers ranging from The Village People to Carrie Underwood, things are ramping up to ensure quite the spectacle. In preparation for the big day, they've also released the inaugural portraits for both Trump and Vance. Published to Trump's personal website with a bizarre headline indicating they "go hard," social media was quick to bring back the Vance eyeliner theories.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, posted a GIF of Gene Simmons in full KISS regalia, including the signature black eye makeup, captioning it, "All I can see," in regards to Vance's portrait. Another post aptly summed it up with, "His eyes look weird."

Both JD and wife Usha Vance have pushed back against the rumors he uses eyeliner. However, the rumblings persist. In fact, there's been some pretty good parodies about not only JD's eyeliner, but also his sometimes off-putting public behavior. Yet, while his portrait seemingly did not go as "hard" as intended, JD was already in the hot seat for joking about skipping the inauguration entirely.