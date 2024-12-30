How Jimmy Carter's Legacy Will Overshadow Trump's Big Inauguration Day
Donald Trump's second inauguration on January 20, 2025, is shaping up to be quite the spectacle at the U.S. Capitol. Expect swarms of MAGA devotees at the event, joined by world leaders like Argentina's Javier Milei. Trump also reportedly extended an invite to China's Xi Jinping, although he's not likely to make an appearance. But while Trump is busy basking in the spotlight, a certain former president will quietly steal some of his thunder — Jimmy Carter.
Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100 in his Georgia home. He and Trump had a famously frosty relationship. For starters, Trump used Carter's 100th birthday as an opportunity to mock him, gleefully telling rally-goers that "Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison" to Joe Biden, who he says is the worst president in U.S. history. He also once called Carter "a terrible president" after Carter commented about the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections to help him win. Likewise, Carter wasn't a fan of Trump either. In a The Washington Post interview, he said, "I think he's a disaster. In human rights and taking care of people and treating people equal."
Before passing, Carter proudly voted for Kamala Harris, perhaps his one final clap back to Trump. Now, as Trump prepares to reclaim the presidency, Carter will still make his presence felt as flags across the nation will fly at half-mast in his honor.
Flags will remain flying at half-staff at Trump's second inauguration
Even in death, Jimmy Carter is keeping Donald Trump in check — at least when it comes to flag protocol. According to a White House statement, the American flag will fly at half-staff across "all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels" throughout the country, and all U.S. territories for 30 days following the death of the former president. With Carter passing away on December 29, 2024, that timeline overlaps with Trump's grand return to the White House on January 20, 2025. This means that Trump will essentially be stepping into his second term under flags lowered in honor of a man he spent years roasting.
But surprisingly, Trump broke character and delivered a surprisingly heartfelt tribute to his old rival. "Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. But of course, Trump couldn't resist sliding in a little jab for old time's sake. "While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect," he said in another post, wrapping it up with condolences to the Carter family.