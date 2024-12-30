How Jimmy Carter's Legacy Will Overshadow Trump's Big Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's second inauguration on January 20, 2025, is shaping up to be quite the spectacle at the U.S. Capitol. Expect swarms of MAGA devotees at the event, joined by world leaders like Argentina's Javier Milei. Trump also reportedly extended an invite to China's Xi Jinping, although he's not likely to make an appearance. But while Trump is busy basking in the spotlight, a certain former president will quietly steal some of his thunder — Jimmy Carter.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100 in his Georgia home. He and Trump had a famously frosty relationship. For starters, Trump used Carter's 100th birthday as an opportunity to mock him, gleefully telling rally-goers that "Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison" to Joe Biden, who he says is the worst president in U.S. history. He also once called Carter "a terrible president" after Carter commented about the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections to help him win. Likewise, Carter wasn't a fan of Trump either. In a The Washington Post interview, he said, "I think he's a disaster. In human rights and taking care of people and treating people equal."

Before passing, Carter proudly voted for Kamala Harris, perhaps his one final clap back to Trump. Now, as Trump prepares to reclaim the presidency, Carter will still make his presence felt as flags across the nation will fly at half-mast in his honor.