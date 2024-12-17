We Gave JD Vance An Orange Spray Tan Like Trump & OMG

As unsettling as it is to stare into the eyes of a bronzed JD Vance, he does at least appear to be a true believer in Donald Trump with the signature orange hue. Though Vance isn't as unrecognizable as throwback photos from before he rose to political fame, the glow-down is still quite the transformation. Should Vance ever truly copy Trump's bronzing methods, he would most likely attempt to mimic it as best he could — leaving the space around his eyes untouched to fully complete the look. Although, with Trump's lack of bronzer for his Time Person of the Year cover, maybe the orange era is finally coming to an end.

Having backtracked from speaking out publicly against Trump to becoming his successful running mate, there's little Vance won't do to impress his current boss. Maybe a bad fake tan moment is what's been keeping Vance out of the limelight since Election Day. Although, with the way Elon Musk has been sucking up to Trump lately, it would certainly be interesting to see what he would look like with a fake tan. Or perhaps it would give us nightmares — hopefully, we won't have to find out.