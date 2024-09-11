RFK Jr. Shows Up To 2024 Debate With Copycat Trump Tan And We're Embarrassed For Him
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may not have made it far enough into the 2024 presidential race to join the debate, but he's still managing to steal the spotlight — just not for the reasons he'd hoped. The environmental activist, who attempted to run for the Oval Office before hopping on the Trump train — much to the horror of the Kennedy family — made an appearance as one of Trump's surrogates in the spin room. But instead of dissecting his talking points, critics are fixated on one thing: he's practically transformed into a Trump clone — complete with a blindingly orange tan.
Arriving at the Philadelphia National Constitution Center, RFK Jr. appeared several shades darker than usual. Okay, maybe not a million shades, but enough to make people do a double-take and assume that he's had way too much fun with his spray tan at home. Whether it's a not-so-subtle attempt to show his allegiance or just a tragic case of what TikTok would call "fake tan blindness," the result is undeniably distracting.
We're not sure if it's a deliberate attempt to show just how much he's supportive of his new BFF, or he's just what TikTok calls fake tan blindness, and just fails to see how unnatural he looks with his spray tan. And funnily, this isn't even the first time going overboard with the bronzer— critics have been calling him out for years for layering it on a little too thick. Maybe it's time someone told him less is more?
Critics have long blasted RFK Jr. for his fake tan
It looks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump are locked in a fierce competition — an orange-off, if you will. Fans and critics alike have noticed RFK Jr.'s steadily deepening tan, making him look more like a spray-tan understudy for Trump, who has long held the title of America's very own Orange Guy.
"Which level spray tan would you like? 1, 2, or 3? 'RFK JR., please,'" one user joked, with another quipping, "Does one HAVE to be orange to run for president?" The shade kept pouring in after RFK Jr. officially aligned himself with Trump's team. "Is it just me or is RFK now getting more orange? wtf? they sharing orange makeup now too? Weird af," one user observed. Some even claimed RFK Jr. had out-oranged Trump himself — something we didn't think was possible. "I'd noticed from that press conference earlier, RFK's weird almost bruise-coloured inconsistent fake tan. Next to trump, who seems to have dialled down the bronzer lately..." one tweeted.
Whatever the reason behind RFK Jr.'s tangerine glow, it's not doing him any favors. But perhaps he's just going all-in on cozying up to his new BFF. After all, he's pulling out all the stops to convince America he's ready for a second act. "I think, if President Trump wins, that people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did during the first term," he said in an interview with the "All-In" podcast (via MSNBC). Maybe he's hoping they both change up their tanning routines, too.