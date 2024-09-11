RFK Jr. Shows Up To 2024 Debate With Copycat Trump Tan And We're Embarrassed For Him

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may not have made it far enough into the 2024 presidential race to join the debate, but he's still managing to steal the spotlight — just not for the reasons he'd hoped. The environmental activist, who attempted to run for the Oval Office before hopping on the Trump train — much to the horror of the Kennedy family — made an appearance as one of Trump's surrogates in the spin room. But instead of dissecting his talking points, critics are fixated on one thing: he's practically transformed into a Trump clone — complete with a blindingly orange tan.

Arriving at the Philadelphia National Constitution Center, RFK Jr. appeared several shades darker than usual. Okay, maybe not a million shades, but enough to make people do a double-take and assume that he's had way too much fun with his spray tan at home. Whether it's a not-so-subtle attempt to show his allegiance or just a tragic case of what TikTok would call "fake tan blindness," the result is undeniably distracting.

We're not sure if it's a deliberate attempt to show just how much he's supportive of his new BFF, or he's just what TikTok calls fake tan blindness, and just fails to see how unnatural he looks with his spray tan. And funnily, this isn't even the first time going overboard with the bronzer— critics have been calling him out for years for layering it on a little too thick. Maybe it's time someone told him less is more?