Trump's Time Person Of The Year Cover Accidentally Makes His Biggest Makeup Fail So Obvious

President-elect Donald Trump has once again graced the cover of Time magazine as Person of the Year. For this go-around, however, it appears Trump took a makeup wipe to his notorious fake tan, and the results are stunning. In fact, the president-elect looks more youthful without his signature orange skin, revealing that his overuse of bronzer is holding him back. Why Trump continues to cling to the orange look is his own business, but the Time cover proves it's a makeup fail he should learn to let go of.

Trump initially appeared as Person of the Year in 2016, when he first won his way to the White House. On December 12, Trump rang in his celebratory second run by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Not only has Trump overcome his continued use of orange tanner, but he also overcame quite the uphill battle of lawsuits and scrutiny to win the 2024 election. When asked by ABC News how he felt about his latest Time cover, Trump responded, "Time magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually." Time, however, had to scuttle to appropriately fact-check the article.