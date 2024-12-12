Trump's Time Person Of The Year Cover Accidentally Makes His Biggest Makeup Fail So Obvious
President-elect Donald Trump has once again graced the cover of Time magazine as Person of the Year. For this go-around, however, it appears Trump took a makeup wipe to his notorious fake tan, and the results are stunning. In fact, the president-elect looks more youthful without his signature orange skin, revealing that his overuse of bronzer is holding him back. Why Trump continues to cling to the orange look is his own business, but the Time cover proves it's a makeup fail he should learn to let go of.
Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3
— TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024
Trump initially appeared as Person of the Year in 2016, when he first won his way to the White House. On December 12, Trump rang in his celebratory second run by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Not only has Trump overcome his continued use of orange tanner, but he also overcame quite the uphill battle of lawsuits and scrutiny to win the 2024 election. When asked by ABC News how he felt about his latest Time cover, Trump responded, "Time magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually." Time, however, had to scuttle to appropriately fact-check the article.
Time Magazine fact-checked the Trump Person of the Year interview
Notorious for speaking his mind with no filter whatsoever, Donald Trump made some sweeping statements in his 2024 Time Person of the Year interview. Within a few hours of the article being published, Time issued a follow-up article detailing its extensive fact-checking for much of what the president-elect mentioned. There were the usual suspects — inflating his track record on the southern border and illegal migration. However, a new culprit entered the chat, and it reflects Trump's growing friendship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
At one point in the interview, Trump said, "The autism rate is at a level that nobody ever believed possible. If you look at things that are happening, there's something causing it." This hinted that Trump has maybe recently become more skeptical of vaccines than whatever is in the bronzer he uses. Notable anti-vaccine advocate RFK Jr. has made some wild claims about what has caused his health issues. With RFK Jr. currently nominated to take over the Department of Health and Human Services, it is alarming to see his influence quickly spread to Trump. Although, it seems the phone works both ways, as RFK Jr. has been spotted sporting a Trump-style fake tan. Luckily, Trump avoided committing any fake tan fails that could send us time traveling this time around.