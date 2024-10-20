We Took A Makeup Wipe To Trump's Tan & Gave Him His Natural Color Back

Donald Trump might love screaming "fake news" at everything that moves, but here's something that's undeniably real and not at all fake: the man is always orange. Before he made the leap from reality TV host to commander-in-chief, he'd already coated himself in varying shades of pumpkin. You can yank the vibrant red MAGA hat off his head, but good luck getting that spray tan off his skin. And since most of us have forgotten what he looks like with a normal complexion, we teamed up with Static Media's photo editors to give him a little glow-down. Spoiler alert: without the orange tint, he actually looks err, a wee bit more youthful. Who knew?

But why is Trump so committed to that orangey glow? He insists it's not the tanning spray or a makeup blunder that's at fault but rather all lights focused on him during his public appearances. "The lightbulb," he said during a Baltimore policy retreat in 2019. "People said: what's with the lightbulb? I said: here's the story. And I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst."

Really, Trump? We're supposed to believe it's the lightbulbs that are making you look like a Cheeto with hair and not the (presumably) gallons of spray tan or maybe a little extra time under the tanning bed UV rays? Either way, we gave him a digital makeover to strip away that "Jersey Shore"-esque glow, and wow, the result made him look a few years younger.