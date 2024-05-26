RFK Jr.'s Wild Claim About What Really Caused His Health Issues

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late Former President John F. Kennedy, made a shocking claim about his health problems. RFK Jr., who will turn 71 in January 2025, ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, making him more visible than ever before. And Robert already hails from The Kennedy Family, one of the most prolific former first families in American history. Amid the extra spotlight, the controversial politician, whose independent status and lack of familial support made his run for president look more like a wish than an achievable goal, the startling source of some of his past health issues, such as cognitive impairment, surfaced.

According to The New York Times, who cited RFK Jr.'s 2012 deposition, he once revealed that, after experiencing memory fogginess, he went to get checked out a for a brain tumor, a diagnosis that medical professionals almost handed down. However, the dark mass found on Robert's brain was caused by a different medical issue. According to the politician, the mass likely "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." RFK Jr., who also admitted to having dealt with mercury poisoning, further elaborated, "I have cognitive problems, clearly." He also added, "I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."