Karoline Leavitt's Tan Blunder In Latest Press Briefing Has Trump Written All Over It

It seems Karoline Leavitt is taking notes from Donald Trump and going for bronze — self-tanner, that is. In a press briefing given on February 12, the White House press secretary fielded a question about Elon Musk and DOGE's use of its funds. In an attempt to defend the SpaceX founder, Leavitt held up a printout of receipts, but the only thing we could see was how pale her hands were compared to her tanned face and body. We all know that Trump has had many bad fake tan fails and often shows up in public looking unnaturally orange. While Leavitt's wasn't as dark, the contrast became glaringly obvious when she held up her hands.

Leavitt isn't the only one in Trump's camp who has had a makeup mishap. Lauren Boebert also suffered an embarrassing tan fail in January that rivaled the president's. The women in the former "Apprentice" star's administration definitely lean toward a heavy makeup aesthetic, and it's clear Leavitt is totally embracing that look as well.