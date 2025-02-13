Karoline Leavitt's Tan Blunder In Latest Press Briefing Has Trump Written All Over It
It seems Karoline Leavitt is taking notes from Donald Trump and going for bronze — self-tanner, that is. In a press briefing given on February 12, the White House press secretary fielded a question about Elon Musk and DOGE's use of its funds. In an attempt to defend the SpaceX founder, Leavitt held up a printout of receipts, but the only thing we could see was how pale her hands were compared to her tanned face and body. We all know that Trump has had many bad fake tan fails and often shows up in public looking unnaturally orange. While Leavitt's wasn't as dark, the contrast became glaringly obvious when she held up her hands.
Leavitt isn't the only one in Trump's camp who has had a makeup mishap. Lauren Boebert also suffered an embarrassing tan fail in January that rivaled the president's. The women in the former "Apprentice" star's administration definitely lean toward a heavy makeup aesthetic, and it's clear Leavitt is totally embracing that look as well.
Karoline Leavitt loves to pile on the makeup
Karoline Leavitt is no stranger to making television appearances, and she's not shy about piling on her products. In a November 2023 Instagram reel, she showed a GRWM video of herself applying makeup, and it's safe to say she wears enough to keep Sephora in business. Leavitt's love of bronzer was very apparent even then, as she applied a contour in a brown shade several steps darker than her natural skin color. Even after she blended it, the end result was a very orange-looking finish — not unlike Donald Trump.
Fans think Leavitt should stick to a more natural look, and one posted an old throwback pic of her with a bare face on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Does anyone else agree with me that Karoline Leavitt should stop slathering her whole face with massive amounts of makeup and go back to this?" the person asked. An X user replied, "Yep. She looks older than she really is with all the make-up. I thought she was in milf territory, but she's only 27." Leavitt does have a massive age gap with her 59-year-old husband, so perhaps the heavy makeup is just an attempt to look more mature. Just a word of advice — lay off the too-dark bronzer.