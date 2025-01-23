Lauren Boebert Suffers More Embarrassing Tan Fail Than Trump (If That's Even Possible)

Republicans may be known to wear red, but Lauren Boebert went with Donald Trump's infamous two-tone tan while appearing on television to talk DEI policies. The Colorado congresswoman posted a clip to Instagram of her interview on Real America Network's "Stinchfield Tonight," and either she changed her shirt before going on-air or she did not look in the mirror because the makeup on her face was not even close to matching the skin tone below her neck. While her smiling face looked like Boebert had just returned from Spring Break with quite the color, her chest gave away the fact that it is January, and for most Americans, we are in the cold, pale-skinned days of winter.

Or maybe Boebert was emboldened by Trump's confidence in facing the public with a skin complexion that looks like it was decided on in the same manner one compares color swatches at Home Depot. Or maybe she did it on purpose, given how an extreme spray tan has become something of a calling card for Republicans in Trump's orbit. Just ask Jesse Waters about his Trumpian spray job or take a look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s copycat tan. And while we understand that politics are all about party unity, we'd kindly ask Boebert and any others looking to please President Trump — please stick to the inappropriate red outfits; the night-and-day spray tans are too embarrassing.