Lauren Boebert Suffers More Embarrassing Tan Fail Than Trump (If That's Even Possible)
Republicans may be known to wear red, but Lauren Boebert went with Donald Trump's infamous two-tone tan while appearing on television to talk DEI policies. The Colorado congresswoman posted a clip to Instagram of her interview on Real America Network's "Stinchfield Tonight," and either she changed her shirt before going on-air or she did not look in the mirror because the makeup on her face was not even close to matching the skin tone below her neck. While her smiling face looked like Boebert had just returned from Spring Break with quite the color, her chest gave away the fact that it is January, and for most Americans, we are in the cold, pale-skinned days of winter.
Or maybe Boebert was emboldened by Trump's confidence in facing the public with a skin complexion that looks like it was decided on in the same manner one compares color swatches at Home Depot. Or maybe she did it on purpose, given how an extreme spray tan has become something of a calling card for Republicans in Trump's orbit. Just ask Jesse Waters about his Trumpian spray job or take a look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s copycat tan. And while we understand that politics are all about party unity, we'd kindly ask Boebert and any others looking to please President Trump — please stick to the inappropriate red outfits; the night-and-day spray tans are too embarrassing.
Boebert is the queen of fashion faux pas
In terms of beauty and fashion faux pas, Lauren Boebert is the gift that keeps on giving. She has made as much of a name for herself as a politician as she has a bad fashion icon. Let's not forget the time Boebert wore outdated skinny jeans circa-2012 to attend an In-N-Out opening. Then there was also the time she didn't look like she was attending the same event as her sons when she posed with them in a tasteless black dress. And even when she's trying to keep it simple, outfits like the one she wore to the 2024 Republican National Convention completely miss the mark.
But Boebert is also seemingly invincible to the consequences of a bad headline. The three-term congresswoman has dodged scandals even more embarrassing than her fake tans and bizarre outfit choices. Foremost amongst her headline-grabbing shenanigans was when she was kicked out of a Denver theater for vaping and going real heavy on the PDA. As reported by TMZ, video shows Boebert groping her date's crotch while he gets handsy with her chest, with all of the lusty touching happening during a live performance of "Beetlejuice." But despite getting kicked out of the theater and taking a hit for the spicy scandal, Boebert has managed to outlast any real political or career ramifications -– which maybe explains her confidence in appearing on TV with a theatrical amount of mismatched makeup.