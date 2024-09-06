Lauren Boebert's Outdated Outfit At Restaurant Opening Is So Embarrassing

Lauren Boebert has a proven track record of unsound outfit choices. Like Donald Trump clinging to his frothy combover and red tie, one of her issues seems to be a failure to move forward and experiment with different styles. During the grand opening of an In-and-Out in Parker, Colorado, Boebert looked like she was reliving her glory days as a restaurateur, minus one of her favorite accessories.

Nicki Swift's photo editor has already proved that Boebert could ditch her side part and dramatically update her look. The hairstyle isn't the only millennial trend she should consider abandoning. Boebert has a serious skinny jean problem, often rocking the dated denim when she attends events where she'd look over-dressed in one of her many sheath dresses. To celebrate the September 5, 2024 opening of the beloved fast food chain, Boebert was business up top and twenty-something doing brunch down below. She wore a navy blazer, black fitted top, and skinny jeans with fading on the knees. At least they weren't distressed.

Boebert finished her ensemble with pointy-toed heels in slate gray. Her outfit still managed to look too dressy for the event despite her casual bottoms, and the young In-and-Out workers were likely silently judging her skinny jeans. (They are one article of clothing Zoomers will not condone.) Boebert's been wearing the style since back when she owned the Shooter's Grill restaurant, where she usually also sported a holstered gun on her hip. But maybe it's time for her to take style notes from an opponent.