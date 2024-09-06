Lauren Boebert's Outdated Outfit At Restaurant Opening Is So Embarrassing
Lauren Boebert has a proven track record of unsound outfit choices. Like Donald Trump clinging to his frothy combover and red tie, one of her issues seems to be a failure to move forward and experiment with different styles. During the grand opening of an In-and-Out in Parker, Colorado, Boebert looked like she was reliving her glory days as a restaurateur, minus one of her favorite accessories.
Nicki Swift's photo editor has already proved that Boebert could ditch her side part and dramatically update her look. The hairstyle isn't the only millennial trend she should consider abandoning. Boebert has a serious skinny jean problem, often rocking the dated denim when she attends events where she'd look over-dressed in one of her many sheath dresses. To celebrate the September 5, 2024 opening of the beloved fast food chain, Boebert was business up top and twenty-something doing brunch down below. She wore a navy blazer, black fitted top, and skinny jeans with fading on the knees. At least they weren't distressed.
Boebert finished her ensemble with pointy-toed heels in slate gray. Her outfit still managed to look too dressy for the event despite her casual bottoms, and the young In-and-Out workers were likely silently judging her skinny jeans. (They are one article of clothing Zoomers will not condone.) Boebert's been wearing the style since back when she owned the Shooter's Grill restaurant, where she usually also sported a holstered gun on her hip. But maybe it's time for her to take style notes from an opponent.
Lauren Boebert's debate style was also pretty awful
Lauren Boebert is capable of evolving style-wise — her In-and-Out outfit was technically an upgrade from the ripped denim and studded platform flip-flops she once greeted her restaurant customers in. She's also capable of being trendy — in a manner of speaking. According to The New Republic, her name trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, after her disastrous 2024 debate with Trisha Calvarese.
For the September 4 event, Boebert wore a short shift dress with cuffed sleeves, a collar, and a button-down front. It was black with a dainty white floral print. The garment was something you might find on a clearance rack at Ross Dress For Less — a decade ago. It was also more appropriate for a casual dinner date than a debate.
Meanwhile, Boebert's Democratic opponent dressed like she meant business in a dark blazer and matching pair of crisp, flared trousers. Calvarese's suit appeared to be of a high quality. She avoided looking too buttoned-up and stuffy by wearing her blazer open and rocking a white, V-neck tee underneath it. Calvarese also has an edgy shag hairstyle that gives off a slight Reneé Rapp vibe. Overall, she looked hipper and more confident than Boebert, who reportedly had a difficult time defending her record in Congress, which includes votes against legislation that would help veterans and Medicare beneficiaries. So, it's not just her style but her substance that Boebert might want to consider giving a major overhaul.