Inappropriate Outfits Lauren Boebert Has Been Caught Wearing

Lauren Boebert's favorite accessory is a gun holster strapped to her thigh, and you best believe that it's always occupied. When she poses for photos, she also strategically angles her body to make sure it's obvious that she's packing heat. As the owner of Shooters Grill in the aptly named town of Rifle, Colorado, Boebert required servers to wear guns slung from their hips. The gimmick gained the businesswoman national notoriety, so she adopted it when she hit the campaign trail.

However, during a 2020 Flag Day celebration, Boebert apparently decided that simply wearing her deadly weapon was not enough to convey just how precious it is to her. On a T-shirt, she listed her priorities, making it easy for voters to understand where she stands on all the issues. "God guns Trump," it read. In the absence of commas, her list seemed more like an announcement that her heavenly father had just smote the former president in the most American way. It's also sad that she couldn't find room on that tee to advertise that her family members and other fellow Americans are important to her as well.

For Boebert, guns are so powerful that they could have rewritten the Bible. During a conference at the Charis Christian Center, she replied to Twitter users who asked, "How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would've had?" by saying, "Well, he didn't have enough to keep his government from killing him."