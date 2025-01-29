Lauren Boebert Confuses Work Meeting For The Nightclub In 'Classless' Outfit
Lauren Boebert never fails to turn heads — but rarely for the right reasons. Whether she's flashing her legs at wildly inappropriate moments, rocking outdated outfits that feel like they time-traveled from a fashion black hole, or putting her backside on display just because she can, she has a talent for making questionable style choices. And when it comes to dressing for work? Let's just say the bar was already low, and somehow, she keeps limboing under it.
Her latest wardrobe disaster came during a meeting with the Douglas County Commissioners and Sheriff — where the topic was as serious as fentanyl and crime. But instead of dressing like a professional, Boebert showed up in a skintight, electric blue skirt that barely reached mid-thigh, a body-hugging black top, and a blazer that did little to tone things down. As if that wasn't enough, she paired it with sheer stockings and black ankle boots — because why go for classic heels or flats when you can look like you're ready for a night out instead?
At this point, it's unclear whether she's doing this for attention or just genuinely doesn't know how to dress like an adult. Either way, even some of her supporters seem to be losing faith in her ability to put together an outfit that doesn't look like it came from the "Jersey Shore" archives.
Fans can't help but ridicule Boebert's choice of outfit
If Lauren Boebert is still unaware that she's a walking disaster when it comes to professional dressing, her own followers made sure to remind her. On the very Instagram post where she bragged about meeting with authorities to discuss the fentanyl epidemic, her fans wasted no time dragging her for her wardrobe choices.
"Dress like you're at work instead of heading to the bar. So inappropriate down right, classless," one user commented. "Why do you always dress like a [hook emoji]-er?" another questioned. Another quipped, "Pantyhose queen!!" And, of course, because this is Boebert we're talking about, there were also plenty of thirsty replies. "Those legs and thighs look hot in stockings. Sexiest woman in Congress," one commented, with another chiming in, "How can anyone focus with those legs!!!"
The irony of it all? Boebert has previously taken shots at other politicians for not dressing the part. When John Fetterman dared to wear athleisure to a press conference, she was quick to slam him, tweeting, "John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning. It's truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do. There's no excuse for it." So, what's her excuse for the pantyhose and mini skirt?