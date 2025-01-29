Lauren Boebert Confuses Work Meeting For The Nightclub In 'Classless' Outfit

Lauren Boebert never fails to turn heads — but rarely for the right reasons. Whether she's flashing her legs at wildly inappropriate moments, rocking outdated outfits that feel like they time-traveled from a fashion black hole, or putting her backside on display just because she can, she has a talent for making questionable style choices. And when it comes to dressing for work? Let's just say the bar was already low, and somehow, she keeps limboing under it.

Her latest wardrobe disaster came during a meeting with the Douglas County Commissioners and Sheriff — where the topic was as serious as fentanyl and crime. But instead of dressing like a professional, Boebert showed up in a skintight, electric blue skirt that barely reached mid-thigh, a body-hugging black top, and a blazer that did little to tone things down. As if that wasn't enough, she paired it with sheer stockings and black ankle boots — because why go for classic heels or flats when you can look like you're ready for a night out instead?

At this point, it's unclear whether she's doing this for attention or just genuinely doesn't know how to dress like an adult. Either way, even some of her supporters seem to be losing faith in her ability to put together an outfit that doesn't look like it came from the "Jersey Shore" archives.