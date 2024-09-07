5 Times Lauren Boebert Showed Off Her Killer Legs
She's got legs and knows how to use them! In June 2023, CNN producer Morgan Rimmer shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Lauren Boebert demonstrating her impressive ability to run in heels. The congresswoman's dangerous dash took place on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as she tried — and failed — to make it inside in time to vote on a debt ceiling bill. She got slapped with a community note when she attempted to spin her absence as a form of protest — but at least she got a good workout in as she sprinted in her wedges.
Unlike her fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boebert doesn't post workout videos on social media, so how her legs look so great remains a mystery. She has, however, been known to open carry, so why bother with ankle weights when there's a Glock strapped to your thigh? She told Westword she's also the proud owner of knockoffs of Donald Trump's gold sneakers, so she has the perfect footwear to rock when she exercises. (But since she doesn't seem big on compromises, she might be a "Meet Virginia" type.)
Some of Boebert's most inappropriate outfits are leggy looks, such as the black minidress and high-heeled sandals she wore for an outing with her kids. It's also a common occurrence to see her clomping down the Capitol steps in short dresses and pumps, but her love of showing a little leg began before she embarked on her political career.
Packing heat while slinging meat
Before Lauren Boebert's controversial behavior as a legislator kept her in the headlines, she became semi-famous for operating Shooters Grill, where patrons were served by waitresses carrying loaded guns. In a photo on the eatery's Instagram page, Boebert has blond hair and is posing with two other women. They're all wearing tees that read, "Pretty and Packing," and she's holding a handgun.
Boebert transformed the restaurant into a love letter to Donald Trump when she began backing the former president. One gimmick she came up with to make money off the MAGA faithful was charging them extra to get their burgers "Trumped.". She also peddled Trump merch. In a 2019 photo, she's wearing a "God Guns Trump" shirt and has a gun tucked in her waistband. That same year, Shooters had a booth at the Tanner Gun Show in Denver. Boebert attended the event in a pair of denim cutoffs, a black T-shirt, and matching cowboy boots. She upgraded her firearm to pose for a photo with two other women who were similarly clad and packing heat.
The pic was a hit on Shooter's Facebook page. Referring to the women posing with their backs to the camera, one person wrote, "So that's the other side of Shooters! Nice. Lol." Another fan gushed, "God, Guns,Girls, & Gravy on our biscuits !!! Shooters rocks." But unfortunately for fans of the establishment, they can no longer get their biscuits served this way; Shooters' old building is now a Mexican restaurant.
Using the power of her pins to help a pal
Ginger Gaetz is the person responsible for sharing the viral bikini picture of Lauren Boebert and her shamefully large tribal tattoo. Ginger is also the wife of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who found himself in a bit of a pickle during his 2022 primary race: He had to convince voters to back him even though he was under investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor. But Boebert was willing to help a bro out. By then, she was used to handling heavy criticism, and she had discovered that it made her more powerful than a leg press machine ever could. "I'm a Christian. So they may try to drive me to my knees, but that's where I'm the strongest," she tweeted in 2020.
In August 2022, Boebert and Matt made a campaign stop together at Precision Tactical Arms Company in Florida, the perfect venue for a firearm photo op. Boebert included that picture in an Instagram carousel that also featured a snapshot of her posing with Ginger on the Pensacola shores. Boebert braved a perilous mixture of grass and sand in a pair of strappy silver stilettos, which she wore with a black mock croc mini dress.
Boebert flexed her left calf by doing a sexy knee pop pose, but the compliments she received were drowned out by netizens who were not her biggest fans. "I came here for the dragging, but I don't know that I can add anything that hasn't been said," read one response to her post.
Turning a makeup mishap into a relatable moment
Who among us hasn't sat on lipstick and had to have a staffer scrub it off our butt before a big event? This is what happened to Lauren Boebert two weeks before she filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert, whom she was married to for 18 years.
Someone photographed a member of Lauren's campaign team tackling the pesky stain on her pale blue pencil skirt while she struck a "What are you going to do?" pose. As per usual, Lauren was rocking a pair of heels, opting for a strappy design that featured a colorful print. After getting cleaned up, she spent a busy day in Pueblo, Colorado, where she toured the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center and made some feathered friends in her impractical shoes. In an appearance on "The Ross Kaminsky Show," she explained why she favors footwear that gives her Barbie feet. "I am five zero, and I typically am in heels. In my own personal opinion, when I wear flats, that means I've given up on life," she said.
But perhaps Boebert doesn't need to worry so much about trying to make her legs appear longer. "Ladies: I love your shoes! Dudes: She's wearing shoes?" quipped one of her Facebook followers in response to her makeup mishap photo. The comments section also included a few iterations of this predictable remark: "How do I get that job??? Asking for a friend." Another cringey compliment read, "You are super hot for a mum."
A scandal didn't sink her spirits
Lauren Boebert probably wished she had excused herself and gone to the bathroom when she decided that she needed a vape during her infamous September 2023 date at the Buell Theater. Instead, she remained in her seat and was escorted out of the venue when other audience members complained about her disruptive antics, so she didn't get to see how "Beetlejuice" ends.
Boebert apologized for her embarrassing behavior and got back to work being a D.C. disruptor. She even shared a look at the less glamorous side of her job in a February 2024 Facebook pic. She was pictured giving the camera a toothy grin, hoisting a leg up to put a bare foot in the sink, and wiping her toes with a paper towel. "Life in heels ain't always glamorous, sometimes we gals gotta take care of those barking dogs! In all things, find joy!" she wrote. But her solution for sore feet confounded some Facebook users. "I've worn heels for years and, much like your politics, I have no idea how what you're doing improves your situation," one person wrote.
Unfortunately for Boebert, her legs and arches had a lot of work ahead of them. With her future in Congress in jeopardy, she had decided to become a carpetbagger. This meant a lot of time pounding the pavement to prove to her potential new constituents that she deserved to represent them.
She put on some patriotic footwear after a health scare
In April 2024, one of Lauren Boebert's thighs began to swell. According to NBC News, doctors discovered she had a blood clot that required surgery. While one X user joked that her penchant for wearing a thigh holster was to blame for her health issue, it was actually May-Thurner Syndrome. Per WebMD, the condition is caused by one major blood vessel in the leg compressing another.
By June, Boebert was back in her heels and competing in an "American Gladiator"-style event hosted by the Douglas County Republicans' Freedom Fellowship, per the Independent. One of Boebert's Republican primary rivals who faced off against her, Richard Holtorf, had previously likened her clothing to that of a prostitute. "He said, 'Ever since I said that, you've been dressing much better,'" Boebert informed the crowd.
A month later, Boebert rocked a style that was a far cry from the blazer and sheath dress combo Holtorf had reportedly complimented her on. She marched in a parade wearing a brown suede mini dress with fringe on the bust and a high hemline that showcased her tan thighs. To further prove her cowgirl bona fides, she put on a cowboy hat and a pair of patriotic boots. Her footwear appeared to be from "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" singer John Rich's Redneck Riviera line. The new look proved popular. "Love the dress & the boots & who is in them!!!" gushed one fan on Facebook.