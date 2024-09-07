5 Times Lauren Boebert Showed Off Her Killer Legs

She's got legs and knows how to use them! In June 2023, CNN producer Morgan Rimmer shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Lauren Boebert demonstrating her impressive ability to run in heels. The congresswoman's dangerous dash took place on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as she tried — and failed — to make it inside in time to vote on a debt ceiling bill. She got slapped with a community note when she attempted to spin her absence as a form of protest — but at least she got a good workout in as she sprinted in her wedges.

Unlike her fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boebert doesn't post workout videos on social media, so how her legs look so great remains a mystery. She has, however, been known to open carry, so why bother with ankle weights when there's a Glock strapped to your thigh? She told Westword she's also the proud owner of knockoffs of Donald Trump's gold sneakers, so she has the perfect footwear to rock when she exercises. (But since she doesn't seem big on compromises, she might be a "Meet Virginia" type.)

Some of Boebert's most inappropriate outfits are leggy looks, such as the black minidress and high-heeled sandals she wore for an outing with her kids. It's also a common occurrence to see her clomping down the Capitol steps in short dresses and pumps, but her love of showing a little leg began before she embarked on her political career.