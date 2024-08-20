Viral Lauren Boebert Bikini Pic Reveals Her Massive Hidden Tattoo

Lauren Boebert has worn some inappropriate outfits throughout her political career, but none of her clothing is nearly as embarrassing as the huge tattoo the Republican congresswoman is sporting in a viral bikini photo.

The image wasn't a thirst trap posted by Boebert. Instead, it was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Boebert's House colleague, Matt Gaetz. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger wrote. "Well then...there's that!" Boebert replied. She was pictured posing on a beach in a mismatched two-piece. Her sturdy black top with a wrap detail was rather modest, while her leopard-print bottoms featured a more revealing low-rise style with gold rings on the side.

Boebert's swimwear exposed a surprising secret: she has something in common with Mike Tyson besides being a Donald Trump supporter. Just like the boxer, she fell victim to the tribal tattoo trend. However, her body art is far more expansive than Tyson's bizarre face ink. It features those harsh black lines and thorny points that are ubiquitous among guys of a certain age who adopted the defunct Ed Hardy aesthetic. One critique of Boebert's bikini read, "WTF is that fugly bikini she is wearing? It's 2024. It looks straight out of 2011. The tattoo mixed with the outdated bikini screams trailer trash." As for why the picture was being discussed in the first place, it's related to the online reactions to a different congresswoman's swimwear.