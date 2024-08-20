Viral Lauren Boebert Bikini Pic Reveals Her Massive Hidden Tattoo
Lauren Boebert has worn some inappropriate outfits throughout her political career, but none of her clothing is nearly as embarrassing as the huge tattoo the Republican congresswoman is sporting in a viral bikini photo.
The image wasn't a thirst trap posted by Boebert. Instead, it was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Boebert's House colleague, Matt Gaetz. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger wrote. "Well then...there's that!" Boebert replied. She was pictured posing on a beach in a mismatched two-piece. Her sturdy black top with a wrap detail was rather modest, while her leopard-print bottoms featured a more revealing low-rise style with gold rings on the side.
Boebert's swimwear exposed a surprising secret: she has something in common with Mike Tyson besides being a Donald Trump supporter. Just like the boxer, she fell victim to the tribal tattoo trend. However, her body art is far more expansive than Tyson's bizarre face ink. It features those harsh black lines and thorny points that are ubiquitous among guys of a certain age who adopted the defunct Ed Hardy aesthetic. One critique of Boebert's bikini read, "WTF is that fugly bikini she is wearing? It's 2024. It looks straight out of 2011. The tattoo mixed with the outdated bikini screams trailer trash." As for why the picture was being discussed in the first place, it's related to the online reactions to a different congresswoman's swimwear.
Republican women made a statement about sexism
When Ginger Gaetz posted the bikini pic, she was responding to a tweet by Lauren Boebert expressing support for Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who also went viral for posing in swimwear. In a resurfaced video, Luna models a "Make America Great Again" one-piece with a cheeky back. Like many women who dare wear anything remotely revealing, she's been subjected to sexist criticism. "Anna Paulina Luna is a married congress woman with children and still can't help but dishonor her family and the country by stripping down half naked for the world to see," tweeted Christian activist Morgan Ariel. Unfortunately, Luna's reaction to the backlash was laced with transphobia. "I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman," she tweeted. Classy.
Gaetz's tweet came two months after she and Boebert were special guests at a "Hot Girl Summer women's happy hour" event. Amid the bikini brouhaha, Gaetz teased the idea of having another one, but the organizers might want to drop the name. It was stolen from Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, whose twerking at a Kamala Harris rally had some deeply upset Republicans tweeting sexist and racist insults about her.
By keeping the election battle focused on appearances, Boebert and Gaetz are just following the Donald Trump playbook. During a Pennsylvania rally, he declared, "I'm a better-looking person than Kamala," per ABC News. But we're guessing he won't try to prove it with a bikini pic.