Mike Tyson's Complicated Relationship With Trump, Explained

Similar to the surprising up-and-down relationship Donald Trump had with O.J. Simpson for many years, the former president was also close to Mike Tyson. In his 1990 memoir "Surviving at the Top," Trump defended the boxer who was known to be violent outside the ring. "He [just] grew up on the mean streets, where any sign of weakness could be fatal," Trump wrote about Tyson (via British GQ). The pair became acquainted in 1988 when the real estate tycoon hosted three of Tyson's matches at his Trump Plaza casino-hotel.

By July 1988 their relationship evolved, and Trump became the chief advisor for the heavyweight champion. "Mike Tyson has asked me, and I have agreed, to serve jointly, with regard to future decisions about Mike Tyson's career," Trump told The New York Times. This came on the heels of Tyson having a falling out with his former manager, Bill Clayton. However, their professional partnership was short-lived, and at one point Tyson levied serious accusations against Trump.

According to Trump, "Iron" Mike accused him of having an affair with his then-wife Robin Givens. This came after Vanity Fair published a photo of Givens wearing a "Trump Princess" hat that sparked rumors of infidelity. "Are you f***ing my wife? Everyone's telling me you're f***ing my wife," Trump recalled Tyson's questioning in the 2005 book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald" (via British GQ). "She's your wife, she's with you ... it's total bulls***," Trump responded. The boxing star believed him, and the two wound up staying on amicable terms for years.