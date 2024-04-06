Mike Tyson Thinks One Thing About Barron Trump Is Even More Talk-Worthy Than His Height

Barron Trump's stunning growth spurt has renewed public interest in Donald Trump's fifth and youngest child. The 11-year-old boy who moved into the White House in 2017 is now an 18-year-old 6-foot-8 young man and no one can stop talking about it. But Mike Tyson believes the obsession with Barron's height is unfair. In the iconic boxer's eyes, there is a lot more to Barron than that. Tyson has opinions about Barron because he and Donald go way back.

The unlikely pair's friendship stems from the '80s when Donald arranged for the former heavyweight champion to fight at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in a bid to promote his struggling business. The relationship flourished, with Tyson hiring Donald as his adviser in 1988 and Donald defending Tyson amid his rape conviction in 1992. By the time Barron came along in March 2006, Tyson had been a part of his father's circles for roughly two decades.

While they have had their issues over the years (Tyson reportedly confronted Donald about sleeping with his then-wife Robin Givens), Tyson remained close to Donald. Despite not voting, Tyson endorsed Donald in the 2016 election, defending Donald's business acumen. In April 2023, the two were seen hanging out at the UFC 287 in Miami, and just a few weeks later, Tyson was invited over for dinner with Donald and his family. It was here that Tyson got to see firsthand the side that the media-shunning Barron hides so well — his smarts.