The Biggest Rumors About Barron Trump

A lot of people have become obsessed with Barron Trump's personal life, but there doesn't seem to be enough legit news about the former first son to feed the demand for it. This is partially because Melania Trump has kept Barron out of the public eye for so long. Unfortunately for the Trumps, the lack of verifiable information available about Barron's life has made him a blank slate for internet users to scribble some rather wild rumors and conspiracy theories on.

Some of the details about Barron that we do know almost sound like rumors. When he was a baby, Ellen DeGeneres gifted him with a golden stroller that matched the gilded walls of Donald Trump's Manhattan penthouse. Fittingly, it included a crystal chandelier for baby Barron to coo over. "It's fun. It makes you laugh," Melania told People. When her son was 7 years old, she shared another detail about his lavish life that was the sort of thing that might be concocted by a comedy writer creating a caricature of a wealthy family. In an interview with ABC News, she revealed that she slathered Barron with caviar skin cream. "I put it on him from head to toe," Melania said. "He likes it!"

But some rumors about Barron go beyond chatter about his extravagant life, from conspiracy theories straight out of a sci-fi movie plot to tall tales inspired by his height.