The Biggest Rumors About Barron Trump
A lot of people have become obsessed with Barron Trump's personal life, but there doesn't seem to be enough legit news about the former first son to feed the demand for it. This is partially because Melania Trump has kept Barron out of the public eye for so long. Unfortunately for the Trumps, the lack of verifiable information available about Barron's life has made him a blank slate for internet users to scribble some rather wild rumors and conspiracy theories on.
Some of the details about Barron that we do know almost sound like rumors. When he was a baby, Ellen DeGeneres gifted him with a golden stroller that matched the gilded walls of Donald Trump's Manhattan penthouse. Fittingly, it included a crystal chandelier for baby Barron to coo over. "It's fun. It makes you laugh," Melania told People. When her son was 7 years old, she shared another detail about his lavish life that was the sort of thing that might be concocted by a comedy writer creating a caricature of a wealthy family. In an interview with ABC News, she revealed that she slathered Barron with caviar skin cream. "I put it on him from head to toe," Melania said. "He likes it!"
But some rumors about Barron go beyond chatter about his extravagant life, from conspiracy theories straight out of a sci-fi movie plot to tall tales inspired by his height.
The time travel rumors
There's more than one variation of the conspiracy theory that Barron Trump is a time traveler. When Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the "Timcast IRL" podcast in 2023, host Tim Pool informed him about the theory that Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is really an older, time-traveling Barron. The proposition was discussed on the now-banned The Donald subreddit, where one user suggested that Bannon/Barron had to travel to the past to guide his father because he comes from an alternate timeline where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election. Another Redditor wrote, "That's why Bannon looks so rough. The time travel process must cause a lot of radiation on the human body." Donald Jr. was far from concerned that some of his dad's supporters have embraced this far-fetched sci-fi fable. When told about it, he laughed and said, "I love that. Oh my gosh, that's amazing."
Another tale of Trumpian time travel that gained a lot of traction centers on two books by 19th-century author Ingersoll Lockwood, "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey" and "The Last President." The first is about a boy named Baron Trump who travels to Russia with a rich man named Don. There, they enter a portal to another world — or was it really a portal to the future? The many odd coincidences, including the characters' names, the Russian element, and the ominous title of the second book, have made this conspiracy theory a popular topic on TikTok and YouTube.
The rumor about Barron Trump's secret online life
In 2020, a rumor spread on social media that Barron Trump's secret Roblox profile had been discovered. While Barron doesn't have any public social media accounts at the time of this writing, Donald Trump did once say that his son is a bit of a tech genius. (He understands technology better than his dad, anyway.) "He can make his computer sing," Donald bragged to the CPAC crowd in 2022. He also said that he sometimes locks his computer only to find Barron using it moments later. So, it doesn't seem like that outlandish of a theory that Barron was doing some gaming without parental consent. That being said, there's no evidence that he was the owner of the Roblox account for JumpyTurtlee, a fan of anime and the Roblox pet adoption game Adopt Me! The user's profile also read, "I'm nice and friendly. I don't like toxic people!"
The Roblox rumor inspired one player to take action. "I was leading the weebnation to save Barron Trump on Roblox," Izzi Raine captioned a viral TikTok video. She believed that her online campaign was so popular that it caused the game to crash. Other TikTokers were inspired to create their own #saveBarron videos, which helped spread various rumors about the teen. One of them claimed that he's an LGBTQ+ ally who "is not allowed to play sports," but Donald had previously told CBS News that Barron loves playing soccer.
Melania Trump threatened to sue over one rumor
After Donald Trump won his bid for the presidency in 2016, Barron Trump suddenly became a figure of fascination for millions of people around the globe. With such a large spotlight came loads of speculation about young Barron's life, including one of the first viral rumors about him. A YouTuber named James Hunter created a video in which he speculated that Barron is autistic. Rosie O'Donnell tweeted it, which helped it go viral — and brought it to the attention of Melania Trump. TMZ obtained a letter from Melania's attorney threatening legal action unless Hunter removed the video. The missive reportedly included a denial that Barron is autistic, and it accused O'Donnell of bullying him by sharing the video.
Hunter told Gossip Cop that he didn't mean any harm by sharing the video. He revealed that he's autistic himself and explained, "I saw how much social media was bullying Barron Trump, and I wanted it to stop. ... I know what it's like to be bullied for being autistic." Hunter took the video down and filmed an apology that is also no longer available on YouTube. "It was incredibly irresponsible of me to diagnose Barron Trump using a selection of misleading videos," he said (via TMZ). O'Donnell also apologized and explained on her website that the video resonated with her because her daughter has autism. "I thought — how amazing IF IF it is true," she wrote.
Donald Trump's rumored envy over his son's height
Donald Trump can't stop talking about Barron Trump's height, giving credence to a rumor that he's jealous of his son because Barron has a few inches on him. Donald said that he believed Barron's height to be 6-foot-8 when he appeared on the "Moms for America" podcast in 2023, while Donald's driver's license lists his height as 6 feet, 2 inches. But long before Barron could look eye to eye with NBA star Jayson Tatum, Donald reportedly hated that he couldn't measure up to his son. In his book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," Michael Wolff claims that Donald became fixated on Barron's towering frame in 2018. It purportedly bothered him so much that he began repeating the same joke in a mean-spirited manner: "How do I stunt his growth?"
Barron's height was even on Donald's mind when he was memorializing Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs. If his theory is correct, the secret to preventing Barron's blond hair from creeping ever upward was to change his diet. "Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," he said during his Iowa caucus victory speech, as noted by Fox News.
There's been speculation that Barron's height is the result of human growth hormone, which some wealthy parents do give their children. But the most bizarre height-related rumor might be that Barron is a Nephilim, a mysterious Biblical being.
The slip-up that sparked speculation about his paternity
According to Michael Wolff, Donald Trump doesn't have much of a relationship with Barron Trump. He claims that Donald began actively trying to avoid Barron in 2018, leaving it up to Melania Trump to be the supportive, caring parent. "She assiduously protected Barron from his father's remoteness," Wolff writes in "Siege: Trump Under Fire." Some X users speculated that Donald's alleged distant relationship with Barron could explain why he appeared to briefly forget he's the boy's father back in 2019. He was speaking to the press about Melania Trump's support for his planned flavored e-cigarette ban when he said, "She's got a son, together, that's a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it." That "together" felt like he threw it in when he suddenly remembered that Barron wasn't just Melania's son.
Another rumor previously tossed around is that Donald made the flub because someone else is Barron's father. The teen's height is an additional reason some social media users aren't convinced that Donald is his real dad.
Redditors discovered a more preposterous conspiracy theory about Barron's parentage, courtesy of QAnon believers. Even though Princess Diana died in 1997 and Barron was born in 2006, they think the late royal is his biological mother. In their alternate universe, Diana is still alive, and there's no truth to a report by The Times that she spurned Donald's advances because he creeped her out.